Nuclear Vision Acquires Manganese Carbonate Projects in Slovakia’s “Battery Belt”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuclear Vision Limited (“Nuclear Vision” or the “Company”)(CSE: NUKV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 21, 2026, it has paid an aggregate of €100,000 and issued an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company (each, a “Share”) at a deemed price of $0.24 per Share pursuant to the assignment of option agreement and consent to assignment dated January 21, 2026 (the ”Assignment Agreement”) with Private Equity Pty and Kluane Capital FZCO (together, the “Assignor”), both of which are arm’s length parties to the Company, whereby the Assignor assigned to the Company all of its rights, title and interest in an existing option to purchase agreement dated January 14, 2026 (the “Option Agreement”) with VMS Exploration S.R.O. (“VMS”) (the ”Acquisition”). Under the Option Agreement, the Assignor held an option to acquire a 100% interest in two manganese carbonate projects, Svabovce and Michalova (together, the “Projects”), located in the heart of Slovakia’s emerging “Battery Belt”. The Company has agreed to assume the obligations of the Assignor under the Option Agreement.

The Company agreed to acquire the operating rights and license to the Projects, located within Slovakia’s emerging "Battery Belt", and it intends to transfer the licenses to a brand new wholly-owned Slovakia corporation. The Svabovce Project consists of a 47.24 km² granted exploration license and the Michalova Project is contained within a 14.34 km² granted tenement. Both projects are strategically positioned within 300 kilometers of major automotive and battery manufacturing hubs, including facilities for Volvo and Gotion-InoBat. For more details on the Projects, refer to the Company’s news release of January 21, 2026.

Highlights

The Carbonate Advantage: Nuclear Vision is acquiring strategically positioned manganese carbonate (MnCO 3 ) deposits in Slovakia. Unlike typical oxide deposits, the Projects host manganese in carbonate form. This can enable direct acid leaching, bypassing the energy-intensive and carbon-heavy reduction roasting required for oxide ores.

Nuclear Vision is acquiring strategically positioned manganese carbonate (MnCO ) deposits in Slovakia. Unlike typical oxide deposits, the Projects host manganese in carbonate form. This can enable direct acid leaching, bypassing the energy-intensive and carbon-heavy reduction roasting required for oxide ores. Scale: Michalova has a historic resource of 10.4 Mt at 9.49% Mn * (1) Svabovce has a historic resource of 13.9 Mt at 14.47% Mn* (2) , one of the largest manganese deposits in the EU



* A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. See “Notes Regarding Historical Estimates” below for further information regarding the above historical estimates.

Infrastructure Ready: The Projects benefit from immediate proximity to established rail, power, and road networks, de-risking the development timeline.

The Projects benefit from immediate proximity to established rail, power, and road networks, de-risking the development timeline. Offtake Proximity: The Projects are strategically located near prominent battery and vehicle manufacturers, and gigafactories, making them well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for battery grade materials.

The Projects are strategically located near prominent battery and vehicle manufacturers, and gigafactories, making them well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for battery grade materials. Critical Timing: The acquisition coincides with the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) mandates and Germany’s recent €3 billion EV stimulus package 1 , which favors the high-manganese, low-cost battery chemistries (LMFP) that these assets are ideally suited to supply.

The acquisition coincides with the EU’s mandates and Germany’s recent , which favors the high-manganese, low-cost battery chemistries (LMFP) that these assets are ideally suited to supply. Development Roadmap: The Company intends to advance verification work, including confirmation programs, with the objective of completing an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, if warranted.





The Projects are currently in the verification stage. Both sites have a history of operational activity, Svabovce was mined from the 1850s until 1971 and contains roughly 35 km of underground workings, and Michalova has seen historic small-scale mining and initial metallurgical operations, and both have historic, Soviet resources.

Notes Regarding Historical Estimates:

(1) The historical estimate for the Michalova Project was published by Slovak State Geological Institute (ŠGÚDŠ) as part of the State Balance of Mineral Reserves in 1993 under the Slovak GKZ system. The historical estimate is reported as 10.4 Mt at 9.49% Mn and was classified under the GKZ “alphabetical” system (A+B+C1+C2), which differs from CIM categories as defined under NI 43-101. While GKZ categories are sometimes compared conceptually with CIM categories, such comparisons are approximations only and are not considered equivalent.

The foreign historical estimate is considered relevant as it was reportedly derived from historical drilling and underground sampling. However, the historical estimate has limited reliability as the Company does not currently have access to supporting information including drill core and/or core photographs; detailed sampling, sample preparation, and analytical methodology; quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) data; core recovery information; downhole surveys or collar survey data; or sample security information.

The historical estimate was reportedly estimated using the polygonal method assuming an underground mining scenario and prevailing metal prices at the time. Key assumptions and parameters (including cut-off grade, bulk density, grade capping, interpolation parameters, and QA/QC procedures) are not available to the Company at this time. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Project prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

To verify the historical estimate as current mineral resources in accordance with NI 43-101, the Company intends to complete verification work, including a site visit and data validation, and may undertake additional confirmation programs and modern QA/QC procedures to support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, if warranted.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

(2) The historical estimate for the Svabovce Project was published by Slovak State Geological Institute (ŠGÚDŠ) as part of the State Balance of Mineral Reserves in 2000 under the Slovak GKZ system. The historical estimate is reported as 13.9 Mt at 14.47% Mn and was classified under the GKZ “alphabetical” system (A+B+C1+C2), which differs from CIM categories as defined under NI 43-101. While GKZ categories are sometimes compared conceptually with CIM categories, such comparisons are approximations only and are not considered equivalent.

The foreign historical estimate is considered relevant as it was reportedly derived from historical drilling and underground sampling. However, the historical estimate has limited reliability as the Company does not currently have access to supporting information including drill core and/or core photographs; detailed sampling, sample preparation, and analytical methodology; QA/QC data; core recovery information; downhole surveys or collar survey data; or sample security information.

The historical estimate was reportedly estimated using the polygonal method assuming an underground mining scenario and prevailing metal prices at the time. Key assumptions and parameters (including cut-off grade, bulk density, grade capping, interpolation parameters, and QA/QC procedures) are not available to the Company at this time. The Company is not aware of any more recent mineral resource estimates for the Project prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

To verify the historical estimate as current mineral resources in accordance with NI 43-101, the Company intends to complete verification work, including a site visit and data validation, and may undertake additional confirmation programs and modern QA/QC procedures to support an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate, if warranted.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

The Company referenced the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the neighbouring Czech Republic as a valuation comparable. Chvaletice is the only other manganese project in the European Union and currently holds a market capitalization of approximately C$26 million. Nuclear Vision valued the Acquisition at approximately 10% of Euro Manganese's current market value — a discount that reflects the fact that the Chvaletice project has completed a feasibility study and achieved "Strategic Project" status under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act, whereas the Projects require confirmation of historical resources and further metallurgical work. The price of the shares issued was based on the Company's average share price at the time the transaction was initially agreed to.

The Assignor brings a unique combination of in-country, EU, and global financing networks, along with deep familiarity with the Projects developed through years of direct engagement with the project owners. This strategic context was a key factor in structuring the Acquisition. The Projects have been inactive since production ceased in the 1970s, and the Company believes that the Assignor complements the Company’s technical, commercial, and financing capability to advance the project to a restart.

The Company notes that it has agreed to pay a fraction of what the market currently values the only other manganese project in Europe. So, the Company believes it has acquired the Projects at a very favourable price.

The Shares are not registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the securities laws of any state of the United States. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, as set out in National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities and are subject to a voluntary six month hold period.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lorne Warner, P.Geo., Director of Nuclear Vision Ltd., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Portfolio Diversification

The addition of the Slovak manganese assets complements Nuclear Vision’s existing portfolio of uranium projects in Botswana and reinforces the Company’s strategy of building a diversified energy transition metals platform focused on:

Secure jurisdictions

Infrastructure-ready assets

Clear pathways to commercialisation





Through disciplined project advancement and systematic de-risking, Nuclear Vision aims to attract strategic partners and become a meaningful participant in the global critical minerals supply chain.

About Nuclear Vision Ltd.

Nuclear Vision Ltd. is an energy transition focused exploration and development company advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium and critical mineral assets in stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company’s strategy is to identify underdeveloped assets with strong fundamentals, advance them through disciplined technical programs, and create long-term value through responsible development.



For more information, please contact:



Derrick Dao

Chief Executive Officer

info@nuclearvisionltd.com

+1 825 558 3828

Carrie Howes

Investor Relations

chowes@nuclearvisionltd.com

+1 647 725 9639

Footnotes, sources

German Ministry of Environment as reported by Reuters Jan 19, 2026 https://source.benchmarkminerals.com/article/benchmark-launches-manganese-sulphate-market-outlook

European Commission: Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Study on the critical raw materials for the EU 2023 – Final report, Publications Office of the European Union, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information (collectively, “forward‐looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “potential”, “scheduled” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward‐looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, the continued demand for manganese carbonate and electric batteries, the drill-readiness of the Projects, the anticipated results of exploration and development on the Projects, the Company’s ability to commercialize the Projects, and the Company’s ability to form strategic relationships with key customers and supply chain partners. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward‐looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will support the viability of Manganese carbonate exploration, the availability of the financing required for the Company to carry out their planned future activities on the Projects, and the availability of and the ability to retain and attract qualified personnel. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of minerals, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for minerals and electric batteries, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry and electric battery industry, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Company’s annual and quarterly management’s discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile. Ongoing labour shortages, inflationary pressures, changing interest rates, the global financial climate and the conflicts in Ukraine and Palestine and surrounding regions are some additional factors that are affecting current economic conditions and increasing economic uncertainty, which may impact the Company’s operating performance, financial position, and future prospects. Collectively, the potential impacts of this economic environment pose risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward‐looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward‐looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.