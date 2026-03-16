Aurora Mobile Establishes Japanese Subsidiary to Redefine AI-Powered Customer Interaction and Security

HONG KONG, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) ("Aurora Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced the official establishment of its Japanese subsidiary, Aurora Mobile Japan K.K.

This strategic expansion brings the Company’s flagship platform, EngageLab, directly to the Japanese market. By establishing a local presence, Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. is poised to empower enterprises with a Full-Journey AI Engagement ecosystem that seamlessly integrates Omnichannel Interaction, Customer Service AI Agent, and Frictionless Security.

Optimizing Global Operations with Unified Intelligence

As Japanese enterprises continue to strengthen their global influence, the need for efficiency and ROI in customer lifecycle management has never been higher. Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. enters the market to solve the fragmentation of customer data and channels, offering a unified solution that drives exponential growth.

"Japan is a market that demands precision, stability, and innovation. We are honored to bring our globally proven infrastructure here," said Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile. "With Aurora Mobile Japan K.K., we are delivering a clear advantage: the ability to connect smarter and convert faster. Whether it is through invisible security verification or AI agents that slash operational costs, we provide the digital infrastructure that Japanese businesses need to maximize their global impact."

Three Pillars of the Aurora Advantage

Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. introduces a modular solution suite designed to optimize customer experience with maximum ROI:

1. Smart Omnichannel Interaction & Marketing Automation

Moving beyond simple delivery, EngageLab transforms passive communication into conversational selling. The platform seamlessly integrates AppPush, WebPush, Email, SMS, and WhatsApp into a unified system capable of delivering billions of notifications in milliseconds. Specifically, our proprietary channel optimization technology for AppPush achieves a 1.4X higher delivery success rate compared to industry standards.

Visual Journey Builder: Marketers can use drag-and-drop tools to reach customers through optimal channels at minimal cost.

Marketers can use drag-and-drop tools to reach customers through optimal channels at minimal cost. Smart Algorithms: Features like peak-time delivery for Email and proprietary channel optimization ensure that every interaction counts.



2. Advanced AI Customer Support

Addressing the critical labor shortage and efficiency challenges in Japan, the Company introduces LiveDesk, a solution that breaks free from traditional seat limits.

AI-Human Collaboration: Advanced AI Agents independently handle up to 90% of customer inquiries, slashing operational costs by 70% while elevating service quality. The system enables seamless handoff between AI and human agents, ensuring precise and effective resolution of complex customer inquiries.



3. Frictionless Security & Identity

Security is the foundation of digital trust. Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. offers a suite of AI-powered protection tools that users do not hate:

Effortless Verification: The platform features Silent Auth , which enables instant, zero-friction user validation. This technology streamlines the user access process, granting genuine users instant, uninterrupted access to services.

The platform features , which enables instant, zero-friction user validation. This technology streamlines the user access process, granting genuine users instant, uninterrupted access to services. Intelligent Defense: This is complemented by OTP services with a 99% success rate and AI-Powered CAPTCHA, which instantly blocks bots while allowing real users to sail through with minimum friction.

Local Team & Office

Aurora Mobile Japan K.K. is fully operational with a dedicated local team to provide tailored consulting and technical support to Japanese clients.

Office Location:

Japan, 〒104-0031 Tokyo, Chuo City, Kyobashi, 3 Chome−1−1 東京スクエアガーデン 14F

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.



For more information, please visit: https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com