Clarios Appoints Chris Courts as Chief Legal Officer

Glendale, WI, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced energy storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Chris Courts as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) and member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, effective today. Courts succeeds Claudio Morfe, who will retire in July 2026 after a decade of distinguished service to the company.

Courts joins Clarios with more than 24 years of international legal and governance leadership, including senior roles in the United States and Europe. He most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer at Novelis, where he oversaw global legal strategy, corporate governance, risk management, and regulatory affairs.

Throughout his career, Courts has been recognized for building business‑aligned legal teams that help organizations innovate and grow responsibly.

“Chris brings exceptional global experience and a strong track record of partnering with businesses to drive sustainable, long‑term growth,” said Mark Wallace, President and CEO of Clarios. “His leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to the highest ethical standards make him an outstanding addition to our Executive Leadership Team.”

Courts’ appointment reinforces Clarios’ commitment to world‑class governance, integrity, and responsible growth. His approach emphasizes team empowerment, cross‑functional collaboration, and the development of modern compliance structures that support both innovation and operational excellence.

“I am honored to join Clarios at such an exciting time for the company,” said Chris Courts. “Clarios plays a critical role in the future of transportation, and I look forward to working with the leadership team and our legal, risk, compliance, and government affairs professionals around the world to support the company’s strategy and continued growth.”

Clarios also acknowledged the contributions of outgoing CLO Claudio Morfe, who will continue supporting the transition until his retirement in July 2026. “We are grateful for Claudio’s exemplary leadership and his decade of service to Clarios,” Wallace added.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Contact Info



Christian Riedel

christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

+49 173 99975410

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