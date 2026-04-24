U.S. Army PaYS Program, Clarios Partner to Create Career Pathways for Local Transitioning Soldiers

SAN ANTONIO,TX AND GLENDALE, WI, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army and Clarios, a local manufacturer and global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, announced that the company has joined the Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program as an employer partner.

Through the Army PaYS program, Clarios will offer guaranteed job interviews to eligible soldiers, opening doors to rewarding careers in a company that values growth, learning, and advancement. Clarios welcomes talent from all backgrounds, including veterans and service members, who bring discipline, leadership and unique perspectives to the organization.

The agreement was signed at the Clarios’ San Antonio Distribution Center by Brigadier General Monie R. Ulis, Deputy Adjutant General-Army, and Dean Nemecek, Program Manager- Military Hiring and Engagement of Clarios.

“The Army PaYS program is about creating real opportunities for our Soldiers as they transition to civilian life,” said General Ulis. “We are grateful to partner with Clarios, a company that recognizes the value of military experience and is committed to supporting our service members. This agreement will help ensure our Soldiers have access to meaningful careers and a strong future beyond their military service.”

Clarios’ engagement with the Army PaYS program reflects a commitment to supporting service members in San Antonio and across the United States.

“As a veteran, I know firsthand that the hardest part of transition isn't finding a job; it's finding a mission worth showing up for. This partnership gives transitioning Soldiers a guaranteed seat at the table at Clarios, a company where their discipline, technical skills, and leadership experience aren't just welcomed; they're needed. We're not checking a box. We're building something meaningful,” said Nemecek. “This partnership with the Army and the Texas Army National Guard through the Army PaYS program enhances our workforce and supports those who have served our country. We are proud to offer a range of career opportunities and a global platform for growth to all our employees.”

Clarios operates 17 manufacturing and distribution centers across the United States and more than 50 facilities worldwide. In its U.S. manufacturing sites, Clarios offers a wide variety of jobs, including production, maintenance, logistics, quality assurance, engineering, and supervisory roles. Whether candidates are starting their careers or seeking new challenges, Clarios provides pathways for professional development and advancement in a dynamic, international environment.

The company’s global footprint means that career opportunities extend far beyond San Antonio, with roles available in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

For more information about the Army PaYS program, visit https://www.armypays.com.

About Army PaYS

Army PaYS is a strategic partnership program between the Army and a cross section of U.S. corporations and public sector agencies. The program was developed to help the Army attract, train and deploy talented young people who want to serve their country, but also want to help secure their future success once their Army service is complete. Employers that sign as corporate partners in PaYS agree to consider appropriately qualified soldiers leaving Army service for positions at those companies. Under terms of the agreement between USAREC and its PaYS partners, enlistees interested in gaining specific job training and qualifications will receive that training while in the U.S. Army. Participation by the company, soldier and Army is secured with an agreement that gives the Soldier priority consideration in the employment process. However, the company reserves the right to determine whether to ultimately hire the PaYS soldier. For more information, visit http://armypays.com

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Contact Info



Christian Riedel

christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

+49 173 99975410

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