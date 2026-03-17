Clarios Connected Services introduces Battery Manager Pro at TMC 2026

NASHVILLE, TN, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clarios Connected Services introduced Battery Manager Pro™ at the Technology & Maintenance Council Exhibition (TMC) 2026. This new fully managed service offering supports consistent battery performance through continuous health monitoring, predictive replacement planning, and automatic delivery of the optimum replacement batteries at the right time.



Many fleets lack accurate insights into battery health and either replace batteries earlier than necessary, resulting in avoidable costs and lost value from premium battery technologies, or wait until a battery fails, risking a vehicle downtime event. For a fixed monthly fee, Battery Manager Pro solves this challenge by monitoring batteries remotely and automatically delivering replacements when batteries are nearing end of life. Fleets are notified in advance so replacements can be scheduled during the vehicle’s next preventative maintenance.



Battery Manager Pro expands Clarios’ growing Connected Services portfolio, which includes solutions such as IdleLess™, Battery Manager, and Trailer Battery Manager, using the same IoT hardware and cloud-based analytics platform. This total system approach forms a scalable, data-driven ecosystem that helps fleets reduce downtime, improve battery reliability, and optimize operating costs across all vehicle segments.



“Battery Manager Pro enables fleets to focus on their core operations while we take care of managing the batteries,” said Cagatay Topcu, vice president Connected Services at Clarios. “Our predictive approach ensures batteries are replaced only when needed, helping fleets reduce unexpected failures and total costs of ownership by maximizing their battery investment.”



Through its predictive analytics and continuous monitoring, Battery Manager Pro ensures timely battery replacement and provides fleets with a predictable, subscription‑based cost structure. Real‑time data allows Clarios to recommend the battery that best fits each vehicle’s unique usage profile – maximizing battery performance and reducing downtime.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

Contact Info



Christian Riedel

christian.m.riedel@clarios.com

+49 173 99975410

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