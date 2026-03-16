Nano Dimension to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on March 31

Fourth Quarter 2025 Revenue Exceeds Guidance

Strategic Alternatives Review Process Progressing In-Line with Stated Plan

WALTHAM, Mass., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension,” “Nano,” or the “Company”), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Nano also announced that it filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC related to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company expects to file its Form 10-K within the 15-day extension period permitted under SEC rules and does not anticipate that there will be any restatement of its previously issued financial statements.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter Revenue Exceeds Guidance

In January 2026, the Company disclosed preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter of 2025. Based on the work completed to date, management believes the financial results remain materially consistent with prior disclosure. Based on preliminary, unaudited results, fourth quarter 2025 revenue is expected to be approximately $35.3 million, exceeding prior guidance of $31.5 million to $33.5 million.

Strategic Alternatives Review Process

Nano’s Board of Directors continues to advance its previously announced strategic alternatives review process. This process is progressing in-line with the Company’s stated plan and remains focused on evaluating all options to maximize shareholder value. The Company will be providing additional updates on this process during its upcoming earnings call.

Material Weakness Disclosed in Form 12b-25 Will Not Impact Financial Statements

As disclosed in the Form 12b-25, management identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting primarily related to resource limitations impacting accounting for and disclosure of business combinations and related valuation analyses. Management has not identified any errors in previously issued financial statements, has no indication that any restatement will be required, and believes that its 2025 results are materially correct. Management is actively implementing measures to strengthen its controls.

Form 10-K Filing and Earnings Release Timing Reflects 2025 Acquisitions and Reporting Transition

As of January 1, 2026, Nano Dimension transitioned to U.S. domestic issuer reporting obligations after no longer qualifying as a foreign private issuer. This transition shortened the annual reporting deadline from 119 days to 75 days, significantly accelerating the timeline for the Company’s first U.S. domestic Form 10-K filing. Additional work is required to finalize reporting and disclosures for the Company’s 2025 acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged. These efforts are aimed at ensuring accurate, complete, and transparent disclosure.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Nano Dimension will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Pre-Registration Link for Dial-In Access

Participants can pre-register for the conference call here in order to receive dial in information.

Dial-In Access

Those unable to pre-register may join the call by dialing:

U.S. Dial-in: 1-844-695-5517

International Dial-in: 1-412-902-6751

Israel Toll Free: 1-80-9212373

Access via Webcast

The conference call will be broadcast live (listen only) and can be replayed shortly after the conclusion of the call via the webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1YPvoqSL

Participants are advised to log in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, the expected timing of the filing of its Form 10-K, its expected financial results, its strategic alternatives review process, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

ir@nano-di.com