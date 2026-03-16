SUNation Energy Schedules 2025 Fourth Quarterand Full Year Financial Results and Conference Call

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNation Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) (“the Company”), a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions for households, businesses, and municipalities, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a corresponding conference call on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss the results.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial:

1-877-407-0784 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8560 (International)

Participants may also access the call through a live webcast at https://ir.sunation.com/news-events or via this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1756551&tp_key=bd28bc361a

The archived online replay will be available for a limited time after the call in the events section of the SUNation corporate website.

Questions may be submitted in advance to ir@sunation.com with the subject line “Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Questions.”

The deadline for submitting questions is March 17 at 5:00 PM ET.

About SUNation Energy Inc.

SUNation Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNE) is a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power solutions to residential, commercial, and municipal customers. The Company designs, installs, finances, and services solar energy systems and related technologies, helping customers reduce energy costs, increase energy independence, and transition to cleaner energy solutions.

For more information, visit ir.sunation.com

Forward Looking Statements

Our prospects here at SUNation Energy Inc. are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. The Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts:

Scott Maskin

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (631) 350-9340

smaskin@sunation.com

SUNation Energy Investor Relations

Alliance Advisors

IR@sunation.com