Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 7/2026 - March 16, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement53,000603.2031,969,790
March 9, 202611,000581.106,392,100
March 10, 202611,000577.316,350,410
March 11, 202611,000575.446,329,840
March 12, 202611,000573.316,306,410
March 13, 202612,000571.356,856,200
Total accumulated under the program 109,000 589.03 64,204,750

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,262,387 shares,
corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

RU_Announcement_7 SBB Encl announcement_4 SBB AUG-MAR 9-MAR 13
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