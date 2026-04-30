Major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 24/2026 - April 30, 2026

According to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Royal Unibrew A/S hereby announces that we have received notifications from Wellington Management Group LLP (“Wellington”) regarding changes in Wellington’s and its subsidiaries’ holding of shares and voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S. The changes occurred on April 24 and April 28, 2026, respectively, cf. the attached notifications.

Following these changes, Wellington directly holds shares and voting rights corresponding to 5.28% of Royal Unibrew A/S’ total share capital and voting rights. In addition, Wellington controls voting rights corresponding to 0.17% through financial instruments.

In total, Wellington now controls 5.45% of the voting rights in Royal Unibrew A/S, compared to 5.06% prior to April 24, 2026.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

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