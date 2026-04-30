Increase of share buy-back program by DKK 300m

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 23/2026 - April 30, 2026

The Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S has decided to increase the share buy-back program launched on February 26, 2026, by additional DKK 300m. Following the increase, the share buy-back program has a maximum aggregate value of DKK 700m.

Object

The objective of the share buy-back continues to be to adjust the capital structure of Royal Unibrew A/S.

Authorization

The share buy-back program is continued (as increased) within the authorization granted to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on April 29, 2026, to let the company acquire treasury shares equivalent to a total of 10% of the Company’s share capital, recognizing that the Company’s total holding of treasury shares following the acquisition cannot exceed 10% of the share capital. The share buy-back program will continue to be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Share buy-back program

The share buy-back program was commenced on February 27, 2026 and will complete no later than August 14, 2026.

The maximum total share buy-back in the period will represent a market value of maximum DKK 700m. Accordingly, the maximum number of shares of nominally DKK 2 that can be purchased under the share buy-back program is 2,500,000 (which includes 458,000 shares of nominally DKK 2 that have already been purchased under the program).

Royal Unibrew has entered into an agreement with Danske Bank A/S, (“DB”) to handle the share buy-back as Lead Manager on behalf of Royal Unibrew. DB will continue to make all trading decisions independently of and without involving Royal Unibrew.

The shares bought back on each trading day will not exceed 25% of the daily average trading volumes over the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

No shares will be bought back under the share buy-back program at a price exceeding the higher of the two following prices:

the price of the latest independent transaction; and

the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Royal Unibrew remains entitled to suspend the share buy-back program in the event of material changes to the Company’s circumstances or in the market. Should the program be suspended, Royal Unibrew will announce this in a Company Announcement, and DB will stop buying back shares in the market.

Royal Unibrew will continue to announce the number of shares bought back and their value in separate weekly Company Announcements in a detailed and summarized form.

For further information please contact:

Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)

E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com

Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

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