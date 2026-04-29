Annual General Meeting 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 22/2026 - April 29, 2026

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 4 pm CEST Royal Unibrew A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the below resolutions were made.

Resolutions:

1. Report on the Company’s business activities during the year

The Board of Directors’ report was noted.

2. Presentation of the audited Annual Report for 2025 for approval

The Company’s Annual Report for 2025 was adopted by the Annual General Meeting.

3. Resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability

The General Meeting adopted the resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from liability in relation to the approved Annual Report 2025.

4. Proposed distribution of profit for the year, including resolution on the amount of dividend

The General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to pay out dividend of DKK 16.00 per share of nominally DKK 2 corresponding to a total dividend of DKK 803 million and the remaining net profit of DKK 627 million to be carried forward.

5. Presentation of the Remuneration Report for 2025 for approval

The Company’s Remuneration Report for 2025 was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

6. Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026

The General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal regarding increase of the fees to the Board of Directors for 2026 to the effect that the base fee will be DKK 460,000 per board member (“Base Fee”). The Chair shall continue to receive three times the Base Fee (including Base Fee) and the Deputy Chair shall continue to receive 1.75 times the Base Fee (including Base Fee) for their extended duties and obligations.

Board members who also serve on the Nomination and Remuneration Committee or the Audit Committee will receive an additional annual fixed fee corresponding to 33% of the Base Fee per membership of one of the board committees. For extended duties and obligations, the Chair of the Audit Committee receives an annual fixed fee corresponding to 80% of the Base Fee and the Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee receives an annual fixed fee corresponding to 50% of the Base Fee.

7. Consideration of proposals submitted by the Board of Directors

7.1 Capital reduction – cancellation of treasury shares

The General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal that the Company’s share capital be reduced by nominally DKK 1,800,000 from nominally DKK 100,400,000 to nominally DKK 98,600,000 through cancellation of 900,000 treasury shares of nominally DKK 2 each.

Accordingly, Article 4 of the Articles of Association will be worded as follows, which will take effect as from the completion of the capital reduction:

”The share capital of the Company amounts to DKK 98,600,000 divided into shares of DKK 2.00 or multiples hereof.”

7.2 Authorization to acquire treasury shares

The General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors proposal to let the Company acquire treasury shares equivalent to a total of 10% of the Company’s share capital at the time of the authorization, provided that the Company’s total holding of treasury shares at no point exceeds 10% of the Company’s share capital. The consideration must not deviate by more than 10% from the official price quoted at Nasdaq Copenhagen at the time of acquisition.

7.3 Amendment of the Articles of Association

The General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors proposal to amend Article 9 and 27 of the Articles of Association.

Accordingly, the following wording will be added to Article 9,



“The Board of Directors may decide that the Company’s General Meetings are held in English or Danish with or without offering simultaneous interpretation to and from Danish.”

and the following will be added to Article 27,

“The corporate language of the Company is English”.

8. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting re-elected:

o Peter Arne Ruzicka

o Jais Stampe Li Valeur

o Anna Catharina von Stackelberg-Hammarén

o Ingeborg Plochaet

o Lise Skaarup Mortensen

o Torben Carlsen

9. Appointment of state-authorized public auditor

The General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors proposal to elect Deloitte as the Company’s auditor. The appointment applies to both the financial auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting.

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Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected:

o Peter Ruzicka as Chair and

o Jais Valeur as Deputy Chair

Board composition following the Annual General Meeting:

o Peter Ruzicka (Chair)

o Jais Valeur (Deputy Chair)

o Anna Catharina von Stackelberg-Hammarén

o Ingeborg Plochaet

o Lise Skaarup Mortensen

o Torben Carlsen

o Jeanette Dahl Henriksen (employee representative)

o Claus Kærgaard (employee representative)

o Michael Nielsen (employee representative)

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

o Peter Ruzicka (Chair)

o Jais Valeur

Audit Committee:

o Lise Mortensen (Chair)

o Torben Carlsen

Yours sincerely

Royal Unibrew A/S

The Board of Directors

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