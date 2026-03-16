HotelPlanner Tour Partners with UTR Sports

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner Tour today announced that in partnership with UTR Sports the HotelPlanner Shootout Series will be co-branded to the HotelPlanner UTR Shootout Tennis Series and will expand to over 300 tournaments annually.

The series is designed to create excellent competition at every stop and UTR Sports will exclusively operate 250 U.S. based events that will feature a single gender prize pool up to $10,000 ($5,000 HotelPlanner vouchers and $5,000 in cash). All Shootout Series events will be managed through the UTR Sports platform including event registrations and draws with the full schedule live on the tour website. The weekly $40,000 events in Delray Beach and nine £15,000 events in the UK will continue to take place.

“Throughout the HotelPlanner Tour's journey, UTR has been instrumental in helping us deliver truly level-based competition for our players,” said Jieke Stroobant, CEO, HotelPlanner Tour. “We firmly believe UTR Sports provides the most accurate tennis rating system and advanced tournament management platform, and they share our mission to create meaningful, merit-driven opportunities for athletes at every stage of their careers. We’re excited to expand our partnership with UTR Sports and help bridge the financial gap the many talented, aspiring players work tirelessly to break through.”

“We are excited to partner with HotelPlanner Tour to dramatically expand their all-comers prize money competition for players of all levels,” said Mark Leschly, Chairman and CEO of UTR Sports. “With the UTR Pro Tennis Tour in its 6th year of professional tennis events, the HotelPlanner UTR Shootout Series creates another unique pathway of opportunity for players of all levels.”

To learn more about the HotelPlanner UTR Shootout Series visit https://hotelplannertennistour.com and UTR Sports.com/shootout-series.

About HotelPlanner Tennis Tour

Founded in the UK in 2017 as ‘The Progress Tour’, the Tour was created to give aspiring British players greater earning opportunities on home soil and a clear pathway into the professional game. Since then, the tour has evolved into the largest Pro-Am developmental tennis tour, providing players of all levels with significant financial support across hundreds of tournaments worldwide. The Hotelplanner UTR Shootout Tennis series is part of the Hotelplanner Tour Series. This consists of two global tours for Golf and Tennis with over 350 events and US$16 million of prize money. Both tours are designed to progress great players into the top-level professionals.

About UTR Sports

The mission of UTR Sports is to connect and grow racquet sports with accurate global ratings, innovative software and events, and a global community centred around level-based play. The UTR Sports Platform is anchored by our renowned and patented ratings technology. UTR Sports provides the technology and solutions relevant and valuable to players, from recreational to professional, coaches, and organizers. UTR Sports is creating opportunities and pathways, including the UTR Pro Tennis Tour, for players from all over the world, in all stages of life, to find better matches and unlock a more fun, affordable, and flexible experience. To learn more, visit utrsports.com.

Media Contact:

Tim Gunstone

Chief Communications Officer

tim.gunstone@hotelplanner.com

Media Contact:

Ben Makarenko

UTR Sports