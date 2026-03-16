Fluke Transforms eMaint into Purpose-Built AI Platform to Accelerate Smarter, Faster Maintenance Work

Everett, Washington, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluke Corporation today announced several new AI features in its eMaint CMMS/EAM offering. Available now in beta environment to eMaint customers, the release brings purpose built artificial intelligence directly into the flow of everyday maintenance work — enabling maintenance teams to quickly access and analyze asset data, transform asset documentation into actionable tasks and procedures, and generate work requests based on voice messages.

Designed for practical, real-world application rather than complex experimentation, the innovation was designed specifically from customer feedback of what slows them down every day. The beta features underscore Fluke’s focus on delivering AI that drives immediate value on the plant floor.

"With this new version of eMaint, we’re bringing the power of artificial intelligence directly to maintenance professionals who keep operations running,” said Jay Hack, General Manager, Fluke Corporation. “This beta release isn’t about experimentation. It’s about transforming the way maintenance work gets done by turning complex data and manuals into actionable insights, while helping teams make smarter, faster decisions. It marks a new era in maintenance management by redefining what efficiency and reliability look like across the industry.”

The beta release introduces several high-impact AI capabilities designed to drive faster decisions, safer execution and greater workforce efficiency.

Instant answers from your own maintenance data

Talk to your data and instantly surface summarized insights across work orders, assets, parts, and maintenance history — all in one place. Refine, filter, or tailor AI-generated responses to focus on what matters most, and access AI-powered answers drawn from your documents and maintenance data directly in the eMaint mobile app, complete with voice input and hands-free support for technicians in the field.

Smarter work execution

SOP Builder auto-generates standard operating procedures and preventive maintenance tasks from manuals, document repositories, and other technical documents, this can reduce PM creation time by 50% or more. Once created, eMaint can prompt technicians to follow critical steps, improving consistency, safety, and knowledge capture across teams.

SOP Builder auto-generates standard operating procedures and preventive maintenance tasks from manuals, document repositories, and other technical documents, this can reduce PM creation time by 50% or more. Once created, eMaint can prompt technicians to follow critical steps, improving consistency, safety, and knowledge capture across teams. Documentation made actionable

The AI capabilities in eMaint transform complex Original Equipment Manufacturer manuals into concise, on-demand guidance. This enables technicians to ask direct questions and receive clear, multilingual answers that boost speed and confidence across skill levels. It also enables hands-free work order creation via voice, automatically translating recordings into structured work order requests so issues are captured instantly in the flow of work.

The release comes at a time when maintenance organizations face increasing pressure from skills gaps and workforce turnover. As experienced technicians retire, capturing and distributing knowledge has become a growing challenge across asset-intensive industries.

Fluke AI Accelerates Smarter Maintenance

The beta version of eMaint is already transforming maintenance in logistics and manufacturing by, delivering faster access to documentation, clearer insights from complex manuals, and mobile-ready support. Designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows, the first-generation release helps technicians work more efficiently without needing AI expertise. By simplifying information access and promoting consistent task execution, the technology augments—not replaces—human expertise, enabling teams to focus on higher-value problem-solving. The capabilities are available now in beta to select customers, with broader rollout planned after continued refinement.

For more information on eMaint, please visit eMaint CMMS/EAM.

About Fluke Corporation

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

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