Tenable to Host Investor Day on May 21, 2026

COLUMBIA, Md., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Boston.

Tenable executives will discuss the company’s exposure management leadership position, AI strategy, platform innovation roadmap, market opportunity and long-term financial targets.

Investor Day will follow Tenable EXPOSURE 2026 , the first global conference fully dedicated to exposure management for the AI era. The Investor Day will begin at 1:30 pm ET and is expected to conclude by 4 pm ET.

Registration for Tenable Investor Day is now open. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited for in-person attendance. Contact investors@tenable.com with any questions.

The event will also be webcast live on the Tenable Investor Relations website .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Investors Contact:

investors@tenable.com