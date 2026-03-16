D&H Distributing Outpaces Market, Continues Rapid Growth Trajectory Aligned to AI-Driven Market Shifts

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading distributor of technology solutions across North America, outperformed the market in 2025 with continued double-digit growth. The distributor’s ability to turn complex, multi-vendor technologies into predictable, scalable revenue for SMB, MSP, and midmarket partners alike sustained the exponential gains announced in the first half of the year. With the ongoing expansion of D&H’s recently unveiled Advanced Solutions+ business unit, the distributor is poised for the next phase of profitable growth and partner opportunity in 2026.

According to the IDC North America Distribution Tracker, 2025 marked a comeback for the IT distribution channel. Following a market contraction in 2023 and flat growth in 2024, IT distribution sales increased 6% by Q4 2025. D&H saw significant gains across several key areas. Their Advanced Solutions+ business unit reported 70% growth in Cloud IaaS, 35% growth in Cloud SaaS, and 63% growth in Security solutions. Endpoint sales outperformed the market with a record market share of 63% growth. The ProAV & Collaboration segment grew by 68% due to a concentrated focus on customer breadth, while D&H’s Gaming and Systems Integration business increased by 44%. These results reflect D&H’s alignment to AI-driven infrastructure as well as hybrid cloud modernization, security transformation, networking, services, ProAV, and MSP-led expansion.

“D&H is purpose-built for the partners who are driving the next decade of IT consumption,” said Marty Bauerlein, Chief Commercial and Consumer Officer at D&H. “We are not repositioning for this shift; we are leading it. Our 2025 results are a direct reflection of our continued commitment to our partners’ success.”

Throughout 2025, D&H achieved numerous additional milestones on behalf of its channel partner community, including:

Multiple vendor awards including SonicWall Distributor of the Year, Logitech North America Distributor of the Year, Jabra – Fastest Acceleration Award, and the HP U.S. Poly Distributor of the Year award.

Training over 5,350 partners on AI readiness and PC refresh through its proven Go Big AI initiative and Device Refresh campaign.

The addition of 3,200 new MSP customers, encompassing new accounts (not inclusive of VARs who are transitioning to managed service provider status).





NEXT+: Advancing Partner Execution Across Advanced Solutions

In 2026, D&H will increase investment in partner enablement and execution models supporting Advanced Solutions+, reinforcing alignment to AI-driven infrastructure, cyber-resilient strategies, and modern workplace solutions, shaped by evolving compute and consumption models. As part of that effort, the distributor will host NEXT+, its inaugural Advanced Solutions+ conference, June 3–5, 2026, in Austin, Texas. NEXT+ is designed for solution providers focused on monetizing advanced solutions across hybrid IT, cybersecurity, and accelerated computing.

The event will provide partners with direct access to D&H leadership, coordinated vendor alignment, and structured engagement focused on deal strategy, services integration, and cross‑portfolio opportunity alignment. Programming will include targeted breakout sessions and one‑on‑one discussions centered on execution models and go‑to‑market alignment tied to current market conditions.

“Partners are navigating increasing complexity across infrastructure, security, and compute,” said Jason Bystrak, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Advanced Solutions+ at D&H. “NEXT+ reflects our focus on providing clarity, alignment, and practical engagement that supports how partners sell, deliver, and grow.”

To learn how D&H can help channel partners capitalize on opportunities and grow their practices, visit www.dandh.com or call (800) 877-1200.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is a leading technology distributor in North America, delivering innovative IT solutions and electronics to partners in both commercial and consumer markets. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, innovative technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. For generations, our employee co-owners have prioritized people and partnerships, adapting alongside the market to deliver innovative strategies, consultative support, and end-to-end technology solutions. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X to stay connected.