D&H Distributing Doubles Down on Services to Fuel Partner Growth in AI-Driven Market

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading distributor of technology solutions across North America, is empowering partners to capture AI-powered opportunity through enhanced services and training. With a recent 283% growth in its Professional and Managed Services business unit, the distributor launched Success Path to MSP Toolkit, a unique program designed to help VARs, resellers, and small IT providers evolve into full Managed Service Providers (MSPs) or Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

“Many VARs, resellers, and smaller IT providers want to evolve into full Managed Service Providers or Managed Security Service Providers—but the journey is often unclear and unnecessarily complex,” said Adam Crockett, Sr. Director, Services & Advanced Solutions+ at D&H. “They’re dealing with fragmented, non‑integrated toolsets, no clear roadmap to scalable service maturity, rising costs and complexity when evaluating vendors, and limited visibility into compliance and security alignment. The Success Path to MSP Toolkit removes that friction by providing a validated, integration‑ready framework that aligns technology, operations, and business growth—giving providers a clear, confident path to evolve and scale.”

Expanding Proven AIM Methodology in Era of AI

D&H’s Professional Services are anchored in its AIM Solution Architecture Model, a three-step assessment, implementation, and management process. Powered by the AIM methodology, the distributor’s Professional Services portfolio includes integration services; custom project and install services; and everything-as-a-service (XaaS) offerings that help partners expand capacity, build custom solutions tailored to individual customer needs, and obtain recurring revenue.

“From day one of our AIM methodology, our focus has been simple: help partners borrow, not build,” remarked Crockett. “We’ve made it easy for partners to attach iteratively built, SKU‑based comprehensive services to their existing offerings—without the cost, risk, or complexity of building services from scratch. As AI introduces new opportunities for growth, our pre‑sales engineers and solutions architects are working side‑by‑side with partners to address real‑world challenges, enabling them to confidently seize AI‑driven opportunities as the market evolves.”

Reinforcing Commitment to Partner Education

D&H’s new resources help partners advance their practices to include MSSP capabilities by defining the exact software stack, integrations, and service functions needed for each stage of an MSP’s journey. Through a series of live and on-demand webinars, the Toolkit covers foundational guidance on becoming an MSP, automating, and scaling managed services, transitioning to MSSP capabilities, Zero Trust, advanced cloud security, and more. Each episode is delivered by a D&H subject matter expert and includes key outcomes and calls to action, so that partners can readily apply the content to their businesses.

“Many partners want to expand into managed and security services but don’t know where to start or how to scale,” Crockett added. “This gives them a clear path forward for any stage.”

Partners can register for the series at www.DandH.com/MSP or connect with D&H’s Professional Services team at (800) 877-1200 to explore customized engagement options.

About D&H Distributing

D&H Distributing is an employee-owned technology distributor in North America, committed to helping partners grow through innovation, enablement, and a people-first culture built on shared success. Catering to organizations of all sizes, ranging from SMBs to mid-market and enterprise, D&H empowers businesses across public and private sectors with reliable, innovative technology solutions designed to meet their evolving needs. Through customized services and a "Built for Growth" mindset, we help partners capitalize on market opportunities with white glove support and comprehensive enablement resources. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, with centers of excellence in Tampa, FL, and Mississauga, Ontario, along with distribution hubs across North America, D&H proudly continues to climb Forbes' rankings of the largest private companies. Learn more at dandh.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X to stay connected.