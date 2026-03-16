February Spending Rebounds as Consumer Resilience Drives Market Stability, Reports Circana

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 — U.S. consumer spending has stabilized following January’s weather‑driven volatility, with overall retail sales revenue rising 1.3% in February compared to the same period last year, with a 1% decline in unit sales. While severe storms impacted over 240 million Americans in late January and a historic blizzard disrupted the Northeast in late February, these effects were temporary and isolated. The broader trajectory of retail performance remained intact as a result of the consumer’s prevailing desires, according to Circana , LLC.

“Despite headwinds from winter storms and ongoing global uncertainties, U.S. consumers continue to demonstrate their resilience—particularly within categories driven by desire rather than necessity,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail industry advisor for Circana. “There is a growing divide between industries where consumers feel value aligns with pricing and those where elevated costs are dampening demand.”

During the combined four weeks ending February 28, 2026, macro retail trends across retail food and beverage, non-edible consumer packaged goods (CPG), and discretionary general merchandise show a return to generally steadier spending patterns, though demand is still being challenged by elevated prices. Retail food and beverage sales increased 1.4%, with units down just 0.6%. Non-edible CPG dollar sales rose 1.6%, while unit sales declined 2.3%. Discretionary general merchandise experienced 0.9% dollar growth, though unit demand fell 3% year over year.

Segments like prestige beauty and toys continue to see rising demand despite higher prices. But sectors such as home durables and apparel face slowed purchasing as consumers opt to “make do” when value perception is lacking. Demand within food and CPG is also being driven by more than need, with lifestyle and innovation contributing to positive performance alongside average price increases in beverage and beauty segments, among others.

Current world events and future developments could create distraction that disrupts this steady consumer behavior. However, up to this point, consumers have yet to pull back on overall retail spending in a significant way, even as potential reasons for such a shift have been aplenty.​

“Consumers have yet to pull back on overall spending in a significant way—even as potential reasons have been aplenty—but current world events could bring some disruption to their willingness to spend,” added Cohen. “But the key to capturing the consumer’s attention amid any distraction is ensuring that they feel newness, excitement, or meaningful value when considering a purchase.”

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About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.