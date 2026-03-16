Digital Global Systems Open Letter: Why Edge RF Awareness Is Essential for the M2M Era

TYSONS, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fernando Murias, Chairman and CEO of Digital Global Systems, issues the following open letter: We interact with devices connected to the Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum constantly without giving it a second thought. Every call, stream, swipe, and location share depends on the RF spectrum, yet most people never realize how many devices around them are transmitting simultaneously. However, the far more consequential activity is how often those devices communicate with each other, creating new reliability, safety, and security risks that existing infrastructure was never designed to manage.

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) interactions happen every day across smart cities, energy grids, logistics networks, IoT, autonomous transportation, and industrial systems. This market, projected to grow by 6.5% each year, relies on wireless links that must be far more dependable and responsive than anything required in previous iterations of automation. This shift, however, reveals a hidden vulnerability in the system. Most infrastructure still runs on the assumption that the RF spectrum is stable, even though it has become one of the most crowded and dynamic environments that modern systems depend on. The RF spectrum is a constrained resource, and the infrastructure built to manage it was never designed for nonstop M2M competition.

A growing operational risk: a spectrum landscape unprepared for M2M

All mobile phones, Wi-Fi networks, car fobs, wireless earphones, smart thermostats, garage door openers, and every other wireless device live on the RF spectrum. What happens when those devices, billions of wireless systems, all try to speak at once? They compete for limited space on the spectrum, creating interference patterns that legacy tools cannot see, let alone predict.

In RF-dependent systems, brief disruptions can cascade into lost positioning, missed alerts, or failed handoffs. At the same time, AI is accelerating M2M communication, adding systems to an already contested spectrum and increasing the likelihood of interference-driven failures in critical environments. Operating at this scale and beyond requires real-time spectrum awareness that can adapt to live conditions. We cannot allow our infrastructure to be at risk because static RF models were designed for a quieter past.

RF awareness at the edge will be the foundation of modern connectivity

What this demands is the replacement of centralized approaches with edge intelligence. The edge, where wireless communication actually happens, is where devices contend for spectrum space and conditions change in real time.

Older tools alert once RF interference has occurred. Edge-native RF awareness, however, allows systems to assess conditions before the events escalate. This awareness enables devices and networks to mitigate interference as it occurs, rather than only reacting after an alert.

As wireless systems move toward edge-native intelligence, AI is following the same trajectory. What began as cloud-based analytics is now shifting onto chips and devices to interpret RF conditions in real time. Foundational patents in RF awareness define the sensing, classification, and interference prediction capabilities required by modern wireless systems. These patented methods underpin autonomous and self-optimizing networks and are becoming increasingly essential as AI and chip-level functions scale and merge. By extension, M2M traffic will grow in parallel.

Future technologies will require embedded spectrum intelligence to achieve low-latency, reliable performance. Devices and networks will be expected to understand and adapt to changing RF conditions, and overlooking this shift risks degrading safety. We need to reassess our wireless infrastructure and adjust it to meet the needs, fluctuations, and changes caused by the sheer number of active devices on the spectrum.

Technical imperatives for the next era of wireless infrastructure

Real-time spectrum awareness will become essential as networks absorb rising M2M traffic and operate in increasingly volatile RF conditions. Maintaining performance and safety at scale requires wireless infrastructure built with intelligence at the edge.

We may not think about the RF spectrum when we swipe, stream, or move through the world, but it has shifted from something we barely notice to something modern systems cannot operate without a clear understanding of in real time. Organizations that lack real-time spectrum insight will be constrained by infrastructure that cannot keep pace with the next generation of AI and IoT systems. Teams need to be able to see, understand, and adapt to the RF environment as it changes. Anything less leaves critical operations exposed to failures that traditional security and monitoring tools were never built to detect.

About Digital Global Systems

Digital Global Systems, headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, is a pioneer in AI-driven RF Awareness, spectrum optimization, and multi-sensor data fusion. With more than 725 issued, allowed, and pending patents, DGS enables governments, operators, enterprises, and emerging markets to optimize spectrum use, strengthen security, and unlock intelligent infrastructure capabilities across communications and beyond.

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