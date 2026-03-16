Userful InfinityAI Enables Unified Situational Awareness Across Cyber, Physical, and Operational Security

Introducing New Capabilities for AI-Assisted Security Monitoring and Workflow Orchestration

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful , the leading software-defined platform for enterprise-wide operational awareness and response, today announced new capabilities designed to help organizations manage increasingly complex security environments where cybersecurity threats, operational disruptions, and physical security risks converge. With InfinityAI, organizations can consolidate and monitor signals across multiple security systems, transforming fragmented data streams into unified situational awareness. The InfinityAI Platform combines AI-assisted anomaly detection with workflow orchestration.

“Organizations today don’t suffer from a lack of security data; they suffer from a lack of situational clarity,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “Our focus is on helping enterprises transform data signals into actionable security response by connecting physical security, cybersecurity intelligence, and enterprise operational observability into a unified situational awareness layer.”

Transforming Security Data into Actionable Response

At the core of these new capabilities is InfinityAI’s ability to track and analyze security data signals across enterprise systems in real time, helping operators detect anomalies and coordinate response across the enterprise security environment.

InfinityAI analyzes security data signals from enterprise platforms including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems such as Splunk Enterprise Security and Critical Event Management (CEM) platforms like Everbridge. By monitoring these data sources in real time, InfinityAI identifies abnormal patterns and potential security incidents across the enterprise. When anomalies are detected, the platform generates workflow activation requests and presents operators with recommended response actions. Operators can review and trigger semi-automated workflows that coordinate actions across connected systems and security teams.

Extending Workflow Orchestration Across the Infinity Platform

These workflow capabilities represent a key step in the continued evolution of the Userful InfinityAI Platform, enabling automated actions and coordinated responses across systems and teams. These enhancements allow organizations to trigger coordinated actions across the platform through system alerts, system health events, application triggers, and native rule-based or manual workflow initiation. By connecting multiple systems and operational teams through unified workflows, InfinityAI enables organizations to respond to incidents faster while reducing manual coordination across tools and environments.

Userful is also expanding the platform’s integration ecosystem with new native support for leading video management systems, including Milestone XProtect and Genetec Security Center, enabling organizations to incorporate video management platforms into a broader security operations environment. Additionally, the new Global Cluster Manager (GCM) remote management capabilities enables administrators to centrally manage distributed deployments through a single interface.

Userful will showcase the InfinityAI Platform at ISC West 2026, demonstrating how AI-driven monitoring and integrated platform workflows delivers unified situational awareness across modern Security Operations Centers.Visit Userful at booth #28089 or schedule a meeting at: https://www.userful.com/ty/tradeshow-calendar

About Userful

Userful delivers a unifying platform for operational awareness and response. Userful InfinityAI enables anomaly and critical event detection, visualization, communication, and experience into a human-centric workflow. Operating at the convergence of mission-critical control rooms, observability and security, critical event management, and workplace experience, Userful enables organizations to move from fragmented signals to shared strategic situational awareness with effective response. As enterprises grow, Userful's Infinity Platform expands in scale, scope, reach, and intelligence—supporting global operations with software-defined visualization, enterprise workflows, and AI-enabled application that bring clarity to complexity.