Userful Advances Healthcare Operational Awareness with Infinity Platform and EPIC Integration Ahead of HIMSS 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful , the leading software-defined platform for enterprise-wide operational awareness and response, today announced expanded healthcare capabilities of its Infinity Platform, delivering enterprise-wide operational awareness and response through secure, real-time integration with Epic and other clinical systems, enabling hospitals and large healthcare systems to transform data into actionable insights through real-time dashboards.

As healthcare organizations face increasing operational complexity—ranging from patient flow and emergency department capacity to staffing and transfer coordination—many struggle with fragmented dashboards and siloed displays that limit actionability. Userful’s Infinity Platform unifies clinical, operational, and executive data into a centrally managed, software-defined environment that transforms passive dashboards into shared situational awareness across hospitals, clinics, mission-critical operations centers, and executive boardrooms. The platform supports virtual and web-based data sources while maintaining enterprise-grade security and centralized control, making it well suited for large, multi-location healthcare operations.

Native Epic Integration for Real-Time Clinical Intelligence

Userful Infinity delivers secure, persistent integration with Epic, transforming clinical dashboards into shared, real-time operational intelligence across hospitals and distributed healthcare systems. Unlike traditional display platforms that rely on static sessions or screenshots, Infinity maintains authenticated Epic sessions using secure OAuth2 protocols and Role-Based Access Control, enabling continuous visualization of ADT (Admission, Discharge, and Transfer) data, bed occupancy, departmental wait times, and executive dashboards. With interactive soft KVM functionality, authorized users can directly engage with live Epic dashboards from within the Infinity environment—empowering clinical, operational, and executive teams to move from passive viewing to real-time decision-ready intelligence without IT intervention.

From Visualization to Response: The Future with InfinityAI

As healthcare operations grow more complex, the need shifts from simply displaying data to detecting critical signals and accelerating coordinated response. Building on its real-time visualization foundation, Userful is advancing Infinity with AI-enabled capabilities designed to identify anomalies in patient flow, capacity, and operational performance, surface high-priority events, and support intelligent layout reconfiguration within human-centric workflows. Operating at the convergence of mission-critical operations, observability, and critical event management, InfinityAI transforms fragmented data into actionable situational awareness—bringing clarity to complexity and enabling healthcare leaders to move from insight to response with greater speed and confidence.

Enterprise Healthcare Adoption at Scale

Large academic medical centers, multi-hospital regional networks, and province-wide healthcare systems are standardizing on the Userful Infinity Platform to unify clinical and operational intelligence across complex environments. Recent enterprise deployments span 300 to 500+ display endpoints per organization, supporting mission-critical operations centers, executive boardrooms, emergency departments, transfer centers, analytics hubs, and public-facing communication environments.

Across these healthcare systems, Infinity integrates Epic ADT and wait time dashboards, enterprise BI platforms, surveillance feeds, and operational data sources into a centralized framework, often consolidating five to ten previously fragmented display systems into a single, software-defined architecture. IT teams manage hundreds of dashboards and endpoints from one interface, reducing infrastructure complexity while enabling real-time visibility into patient flow, bed capacity, staffing coordination, and enterprise-wide metrics.

These large-scale deployments reflect a broader industry shift: healthcare organizations are moving beyond isolated digital signage toward unified operational awareness platforms that support 24/7 situational visibility across distributed hospital networks.

