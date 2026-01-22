Userful’s Infinity Platform Achieves Breakthroughs in Security, Operational Awareness, and Response with New Features, Integrations and Partnerships

Leads as Unifying Enterprise Platform for Observability with Splunk and Genetec, Visualization with NVIDIA, Communication with Everbridge, and Experience with Cisco

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful , the leading software-defined platform for enterprise-wide operational awareness and response, today announced unification of observability, security, visualization, and critical event management into a single operational command layer, bringing together more than $60 billion in addressable market under one software-defined umbrella. Built on its Infinity Platform’s quad-play workflow are critical integrations and features enabled through partnerships with Microsoft, Genetec, Splunk, and Everbridge.

As operational environments become increasingly complex and distributed, organizations face growing challenges around unifying data insights, detecting threats, coordinating response, and delivering optimal workplace experiences. The Userful Infinity Platform is uniquely positioned as the "glue" that harmonizes these traditionally disparate functions enabling real-time detection, visualization, notification, and experience management across mission-critical environments.

“With our expanding ecosystem, combined with our platform’s ability to convert detection into workflows for safety, security, and profitability, Userful is unifying four massive markets—observability, mission-critical visualization, event management, and workplace experience—under one secure, IT-aligned platform,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “This is not just integration. This is orchestration. This is convergence with purpose. For the modern enterprise, strategy, operations, and risk management are necessarily intertwined.”

A Unified Platform for a Fragmented Security and Operations World

When brought together under one platform, Userful’s visualization and intelligence tools, such as Edge AI, can analyze and build a comprehensive view of a global enterprise's operational posture. Starting from fragmented inputs, Userful’s Infinity Platform enables strategic operational intelligence. Userful’s latest strategic integrations and partnerships include:

Microsoft Azure IoT Edge – enabling IoT and systems observability at the edge for operational environments.

– enabling IoT and systems observability at the edge for operational environments. Splunk Enterprise Security – enabling advanced observability through SIEM integration, allowing operators to visualize and act on real-time log data.

– enabling advanced observability through SIEM integration, allowing operators to visualize and act on real-time log data. Genetec Security Center – enabling integration with visual management systems (VMS) and access controls, enhancing physical security and threat detection.

– enabling integration with visual management systems (VMS) and access controls, enhancing physical security and threat detection. Everbridge Global Partner Program (Everbridge CEM) – enabling awareness of critical global events, integrated with Everbridge APIs for real-time mass notification and critical event orchestration.

– enabling awareness of critical global events, integrated with Everbridge APIs for real-time mass notification and critical event orchestration. Cisco Collaboration – enabling advanced functions in open-ecosystem harmony with WebEx Control Hub and WebEx Room Devices in workplace experience, collaboration, and room integration.

– enabling advanced functions in open-ecosystem harmony with WebEx Control Hub and WebEx Room Devices in workplace experience, collaboration, and room integration. A growing roster of workplace management solutions in digital signage and corporate communications through Userful’s Engage ecosystem of integrations and plugins with content management systems.





When combined with Userful’s longstanding partnership with NVIDIA for visualization and agentic AI, enterprise customers with global interests achieve a new level of operational agility.

Security, Resilience, and Scalability at the Core

Userful’s position as a unifying platform is anchored by its 2026 enhancements to security, scalability, and operational resilience. The Userful Infinity Platform is now fully:

Hardened infrastructure, SOC 2 Type II Certified, CIS, Penetration Tested

Supporting MFA, RBAC, and zero-trust network architectures

Supporting high-availability, active-active failover, fault tolerance, site mirroring (replication/backup), deterministic latency, resource throttling, with holistic observability

Deployable in air-gapped environments, and/or data center deployments (VM) and/or cloud deployments





Built on NVIDIA’s GPU architecture as an NVIDIA Inception Partner, and aligned with Microsoft’s Azure IOT Edge standards, Userful ensures that every bit and pixel of intelligence and visualization delivered is secure, verified, and resilient, with deployment flexibility across Userful’s hybrid options.

Orchestration Across $60B of Operational Demand

Userful estimates that these markets collectively represent a $60B+ total addressable market, spanning mission-critical visualization ($12B), workplace experience platforms ($18B), observability and SIEM ($11B), critical mass notification platforms ($12B), and industrial IoT and edge AI platforms ($10B).

With its software-defined approach, Userful reduces cost, complexity, and latency enabling rapid deployment across large enterprises with distributed operations, like manufacturing and production, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, public safety, healthcare, and financial services.

“Organizations require security, observability, and real-time responsiveness, all of which are constantly evolving” said Marshall. “Userful’s Infinity platform can unify these needs, without ‘legacy lock-in’ on proprietary technology that obsoletes in a year. Operational awareness must be kept current, rather than refreshed every 5 or 10 years.”

In recognition, integrators and strategic advisory firms are increasingly advocating for an enterprise platform that harmonizes global operations for peak strategic capability. Leading security integrators, including Convergint, Userful’s North American Channel Partner of the Year, echo this sentiment, highlighting the importance of harmonized security solutions for operational awareness and response.

Explore the Userful Infinity Platform that powers mission-critical enterprise operations and security worldwide. Meet the Userful team at upcoming global industry events, including Integrated Systems Europe , ISC West , CISO Middle East Summit, RSAC 2026 , Convergint Unite (Las Vegas), Passenger Terminal Expo , Airports@Work , DISTRIBUTECH and HIMSS , among others throughout February and March 2026.

Visit Userful.com to schedule a private demonstration.

About Userful Corporation

Userful delivers a unifying platform in Enterprise Operational Software that enables anomaly and critical event detection, visualization, communication, and experience into a human-centric workflow. Operating at the convergence of mission-critical control rooms, observability and security, critical event management, and workplace experience, Userful enables organizations to move from fragmented signals to shared strategic situational awareness with effective response. As enterprises grow, Userful's Infinity Platform expands in scale, scope, reach, and intelligence—supporting global operations with software-defined visualization, enterprise workflows, and AI-enabled application that bring clarity to complexity.