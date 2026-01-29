Userful to Demonstrate NERC-CIP-Ready Infinity Platform for Utilities at DISTRIBUTECH 2026

The new NERC CIP Support Pack empowers secure deployments both inside and outside the ESP, validated by SOC 2 and trusted by utilities in the field.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userful Corporation, the leading software-defined platform for enterprise-wide operational awareness and response, will showcase its Infinity Platform at DISTRIBUTECH International 2026 (Booth #5300), highlighting its support for regulated energy entities that fall under NERC-CIP compliance requirements. This presence reinforces Userful’s position as the enterprise standard for secure, mission-critical operations — purpose-built to meet the performance, compliance, and scalability demands of modern infrastructure leaders.

“Energy providers today need real-time insight, secure collaboration, and reduced operational risk — all within the boundaries of strict regulatory frameworks like NERC-CIP,” said John Marshall, CEO of Userful. “At DISTRIBUTECH, we’re excited to demonstrate how Userful enables utilities to modernize while staying compliant.”

With growing cybersecurity demands on electric utilities and reliability coordinators, Userful Infinity is purpose-built to support secure, mission-critical operations observability infrastructure. The platform’s SOC 2-certified architecture now supports Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO) with LDAP, SAML, and OIDC, as well as air-gapped deployment options for secure OT environments. Dual-NIC network segmentation further enables isolation between enterprise and endpoint networks. Together, these capabilities ensure Infinity meets the requirements of Bulk Electric System (BES) operations and supports compliance with NERC CIP, GDPR, and other critical infrastructure standards.

To further support energy customers navigating NERC-CIP obligations, Userful has released the “Userful Infinity NERC CIP Support Pack,” a detailed guide that helps utilities classify and deploy the platform in accordance with CIP standards. Whether deployed outside the Electronic Security Perimeter (ESP) or inside the ESP with routable network access, Userful’s enterprise-grade platform architecture is uniquely designed to support both models. The support pack includes a requirement-by-requirement matrix for standards CIP-002 through CIP-014 — ensuring customers can align platform deployments to their specific compliance obligations.

Userful’s platform is already deployed at leading energy providers and utilities, delivering high-availability video wall systems, operator workstations, and real-time situational awareness applications.

To see a demo or book a meeting during DISTRIBUTECH, visit: https://www.userful.com/ty/tradeshow-calendar

