CSX Adds 21 Rail Served Properties Across 10 States to CSX Select Site Program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced its latest group of high-ranking properties to receive CSX Select Site designation under the industrial development program. Twenty-one sites across 10 states have earned a gold, silver, or bronze rating based on an evaluation of a wide range of site characteristics.

CSX worked with more than 30 communities to gather information and identify top candidates for the CSX Select Site program, which connects expanding companies with highly desirable rail-served properties. Of the more than 1,110 sites served by CSX, only six percent are designated as a CSX Select Site.

“Each CSX Select Site highlights the power of preparation and partnership,” said Kellen Riley, CSX Senior Director of Industrial Development. “These sites give manufacturers confidence to move forward while helping communities translate readiness into real economic growth and job creation.”

Demonstrating the continued success of the CSX Select Site program, Owens Corning announced a major investment at South Industrial Park—a Silver CSX Select Site—in Prattville, Alabama, since the last round of candidate site designations in 2025. The project will create 100 skilled manufacturing jobs and strengthen Prattville’s local economy while further expanding CSX’s industrial footprint across the region.

The newly added CSX Select Sites include:

Gold Level

I-80 Logistics Park – Minooka, Illinois



Silver Level

Fort Meade Rail Ready Industrial – Fort Meade, Florida

– Fort Meade, Florida First Florida Tradeport – Wildwood, Florida

– Wildwood, Florida Wiley Connell Site One – Crawfordsville, Indiana

– Crawfordsville, Indiana Enterprise Industrial Park – Defiance, Ohio

– Defiance, Ohio Franklin Logistics & Development – Letterkenny 29 – Chambersburg, Pennsylvania

– Chambersburg, Pennsylvania Hwy 321 Greenfield Rail Site – Gaston, South Carolina

– Gaston, South Carolina Southbound Road Greenfield Rail Site – Gaston, South Carolina

– Gaston, South Carolina Stonecrest Farm Rail Site – Greenwood, South Carolina

– Greenwood, South Carolina Gibbs Rail Site – Sumter, South Carolina

– Sumter, South Carolina Enterprise Center at VA Port Logistics Park – Suffolk, Virginia

Bronze Level

Pioneer Park – Dade City, Florida

– Dade City, Florida Georgia Breakbulk Logistics Park – Brunswick, Georgia

– Brunswick, Georgia Kingsbury Industrial Complex – La Porte, Indiana

– La Porte, Indiana Washington CSX Industrial Rail Site – Washington, Indiana

– Washington, Indiana Massachusetts Life Sciences Logistic Park and Transloading Facility – Bellingham, Massachusetts

– Bellingham, Massachusetts CSX-Owned East Brookfield, MA Site – East Brookfield, Massachusetts

– East Brookfield, Massachusetts Mshiké Industrial Complex – Holland, Michigan

– Holland, Michigan Kileville Site – Dublin, Ohio

– Dublin, Ohio Dan Rogers Site – Dillon, South Carolina

– Dillon, South Carolina Willoughby Site – Marion, South Carolina

About CSX



CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

Contact:

Matthew Korn, CFA, Investor Relations

904-366-4515

Austin Staton, Corporate Communications

855-955-6397