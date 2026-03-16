SoundHound AI Unveils World’s First Multimodal Agentic+ AI Completely on the Edge at NVIDIA GTC 2026

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2026. At Booth #1844, SoundHound will showcase the world’s first multimodal, multilingual, fully Agentic+ AI platform running entirely on the edge, opening up incredible new possibilities for OEMs.

While complex agentic AI requests have typically relied on cloud connectivity, SoundHound’s platform is capable of localizing the agentic stack within the vehicle’s architecture. This breakthrough allows the vehicle to move beyond simple voice commands to become a proactive partner that can see, hear, and reason locally – ensuring 100% uptime, fast responses, and enhanced user privacy.

What Attendees Can Expect at Booth #1844:

World’s First Multimodal Agentic+ Platform On the Edge: Delegates will experience how fast and easy it is for automakers and developers to build and deploy AI agents on the edge. The Agentic+ platform is compatible with multiple protocols (including MCP and A2A), allowing for a mix of self-built, pre-built, and external agents to work together locally and within a single interface. Attendees are invited to get hands-on with a fully conversational technology designed to control vehicle functions, provide full navigational capabilities, and answer vehicle-related questions without having to access a remote server.



Delegates will experience how fast and easy it is for automakers and developers to build and deploy AI agents on the edge. The Agentic+ platform is compatible with multiple protocols (including MCP and A2A), allowing for a mix of self-built, pre-built, and external agents to work together locally and within a single interface. Attendees are invited to get hands-on with a fully conversational technology designed to control vehicle functions, provide full navigational capabilities, and answer vehicle-related questions without having to access a remote server. Voice AI on the Edge, with NVIDIA: Powered by SoundHound’s agentic platform and the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin platform, this edge solution delivers in-vehicle generative AI responses. SoundHound’s platform ensures that even in areas with zero connectivity, the driver has access to a sophisticated, human-like digital assistant capable of complex reasoning and real-time problem solving.



Powered by SoundHound’s agentic platform and the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin platform, this edge solution delivers in-vehicle generative AI responses. SoundHound’s platform ensures that even in areas with zero connectivity, the driver has access to a sophisticated, human-like digital assistant capable of complex reasoning and real-time problem solving. Multimodal Vision AI for Automotive on the Edge: In a first-of-its-kind demonstration, SoundHound will showcase Vision AI capabilities integrated directly into the conversational flow. This integration allows the vehicle to "see" and understand the environment, providing context-aware assistance – such as identifying landmarks or responding to driver gestures – all while maintaining the security of an offline environment.



"NVIDIA GTC is the ultimate venue to showcase the next significant leap in agentic technology," said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO and Co-Founder of SoundHound AI. "For the very first time, our multimodal, multilingual agentic AI platform allows OEMs to turn on intelligent agents that can see, hear, and act – while maintaining user privacy along with the speed of edge computing."

Ready to experience the impact of conversational AI at NVIDIA GTC? Attendees are encouraged to pre-schedule a demo or request a booth visit today to see how SoundHound is redefining the in-vehicle experience.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, telecom, smart devices, and restaurants. The company’s groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound’s Agentic AI for Automotive and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world-class businesses. www.soundhound.com

Media Contact:

Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com