Jennifer M. Hooper joins CDM Smith as Industrial Unit President

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer M. Hooper has joined CDM Smith as Industrial Unit President. Hooper has over 25 years of experience advancing sustainable solutions across the energy and industrial sectors. In her new role, she will run all aspects of the firm’s Industrial Unit operations, from resource management and technical solutioning to revenue and sales growth.

Hooper’s areas of expertise cover energy transition leadership, clean energy innovations and business development and growth. Previously, she served as senior vice president of electrification, automation and digitalization for an energy technology company, leading efforts to help industrial, oil and gas, and maritime clients optimize energy use and production. In that role, Hooper achieved double-digit, year-over-year revenue growth and increased profit margins. Her strategic business oversight, financial expertise and leadership in energy will be key to growing our business and supporting industrial clients.

“Jennifer brings a genuine passion for digital transformation to CDM Smith. I am confident that her strategic insight, collaborative leadership style and proven track record of innovation will propel our Industrial Unit to even greater success,” said Tim Wall, Chairman and CEO.

Hooper has a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the University of South Alabama, and a master’s degree in business administration with dual concentrations in international business and marketing from the University of Saint Thomas. Additionally, Hooper graduated from the Women’s Executive Leadership Program at the London Business School.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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