Samir Mathur named President of CDM Smith's Technical Services Unit

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith has named Samir Mathur, PE, BCEE as the new President of the firm's Technical Services Unit. Mathur is an environmental engineer with 32 years of experience—all with CDM Smith—in analysis and design of water and wastewater treatment facilities. He most recently served as the global practice leader for water reclamation, creating a culture of mentorship and ingenuity for the practice. He has delivered the firm’s largest wastewater projects, bringing valuable perspectives about project delivery, team collaboration and technical leadership to his new role.

"I’m excited to support our project delivery excellence, invest in talent as we drive industry leadership and integrate digital solutions as a core part of how we deliver for our clients. Our people and expertise are what sets us apart at CDM Smith," said Mathur.

As the leader of CDM Smith’s Technical Service Unit, he will continue to advance the firm’s reputation for technical excellence, innovation and digital leadership.

Mathur holds a master’s degree in environmental engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, a master’s degree in physics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science. He is a member of the Water Environment Federation, a frequent presenter at state and national conferences, and the author of numerous technical publications.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachment