NOBLIS PATENTS GENETIC PROGRAMMING TECHNOLOGY THAT EVOLVES ITS OWN CODE TO DISCOVER NOVEL MATHEMATICAL FORMULAS

Reston, Va., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology, and strategy services to the federal government, announced today that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 12,554,993 for Beagle, an innovative genetic programming technology that applies principles similar to biological evolution to solve complex problems.

Named after the HMS Beagle, the ship that carried naturalist Charles Darwin on his groundbreaking voyage, the patented technology mimics natural selection to evolve computer code. Just as nature selects the strongest organisms to survive and adapt, Beagle evolves the most effective code solutions. However, the Beagle platform offers an opportunity to apply these evolutionary processes on an unprecedented scale.

“What makes Beagle truly groundbreaking is our innovative implementation that allows code mutation to increase massively in parallel,” said Ilya Basin, a Noblis senior researcher and Beagle’s inventor. “Previous genetic programming approaches were limited by computational constraints, but by leveraging GPU architecture, we've accelerated the evolutionary process by orders of magnitude. This lets natural selection principles work at a scale that solves complex problems with explainable, human-readable solutions rather than black-box answers.”

Beagle’s technology represents a breakthrough for applications requiring both precision and accountability, from scientific research to national security and financial modeling. For defense and intelligence applications, Beagle's transparent formulas allow mission-critical decisions to be audited and verified, addressing one of the most significant challenges in adopting AI for sensitive government operations.

Among its many accomplishments, Beagle has successfully derived formulas for solving quadratic equations, created highly accurate polynomial approximations for trigonometric functions, and beat traditional neural networks by up to 61% in predicting California housing prices, all while providing explainable results. Moreover, it significantly outperforms current state-of-the-art systems on the Feynman100 benchmark, a widely recognized test in the field of symbolic regression for deriving the underlying mathematical formulas for 100 classic physics problems.

“Beagle represents a bridge between breakthrough research and real-world mission success,” said Mile Corrigan, CEO of Noblis. “This patent underscores our commitment to delivering AI solutions that are not only powerful but trustworthy. With Beagle, we’re giving federal agencies the precision and transparency they need to make confident, auditable decisions at the speed of the modern world.”

ABOUT NOBLIS

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public interest, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement, and federal civil sectors.