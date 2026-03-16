This Women’s Month, New MMI Data Shows Single Women Are Seeking Financial Help at Higher Rates - With Less Room for Error

STAFFORD, Texas, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation observes Women’s History Month, a monthlong celebration honoring women’s contributions to history, culture, and society - new data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) offers a timely look at the financial challenges disproportionately facing single women today.

An analysis of 2025 client data shows that single women represent the largest share of single-adult households seeking financial counseling, reflecting meaningful income and debt differences within MMI’s client population.

The analysis includes 11,171 single-adult households who received financial counseling in 2025, including 7,188 single women and 3,983 single men. To isolate individual financial realities, MMI focused specifically on single-adult households rather than multi-income households.

Key Findings from MMI’s 2025 Financial Counseling Sessions

Client Representation:

In 2025, 37% of financial counseling clients were single female households, compared with 21% single male households.

Income Levels:

The majority of clients served had low to moderate incomes (defined as below 80% of Area Median Income). This was more pronounced among single women: 81% of single women fell below this threshold, compared with 75% of single men.



Average Income:

Among MMI’s 2025 single-adult financial counseling clients, single women reported an average annual income of approximately $43,000 — about 13% lower than single men within the same client population.

Unsecured Debt Balances:

Single men carried higher average unsecured debt balances, at $28,500 in 2025, compared with $25,000 for single women.

Debt Growth Since 2019:

Compared to 2019 (pre-pandemic baseline), average unsecured debt increased 42% for single women and 35% for single men, in nominal dollars.

While single men in MMI’s client population reported higher average debt balances, their reported incomes were also higher. For many single women, lower average income combined with rising debt levels may leave less room to absorb unexpected expenses.

While the month honors women’s achievements across all walks of life, MMI’s data serves as a reminder that financial equity remains an unfinished chapter and that access to trusted guidance can make a meaningful difference in closing the gap.

“These findings reflect what our counselors see every day,” said Michelle Jones, Chief External Affairs Officer at MMI. “Single women often come to us managing lower incomes and tighter budgets, which leaves very little room for unexpected expenses. Even when total debt is lower than men’s, the financial strain can be just as significant because the cushion isn’t there.”

Jones emphasized that seeking financial counseling is a proactive step. “Reaching out for guidance early is a sign of financial engagement, not failure,” she said. “The earlier individuals understand their options, the more flexibility they typically have to stabilize their finances.”

MMI encourages consumers to review their full financial picture, understand their available options, and seek assistance before financial challenges escalate. Additional data insights are available through the MMI Consumer Distress Dashboard.

Methodology

This analysis is based on anonymized intake data from 11,171 single-adult households who received financial counseling from Money Management International nationwide in 2025. Comparisons to pre-pandemic levels use 2019 client intake data as the baseline year and are not adjusted for inflation. Income and debt figures reflect self-reported information collected during the counseling intake process.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of inspiring others faced with financial challenges. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations

404.490.2227

Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Jackie Callaway, Media Relations

813.610.8241

Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org