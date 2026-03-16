Hyper Photonix Showcases 1.6T Silicon Photonics Transceiver Over 4-Core Multicore Fiber interconnect at OFC 2026 Conference – Booth 449

OFC 2026 Los Angeles, California, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyper Photonix, today announced a live demonstration of its next-generation 1.6 Tbps optical transceiver operating over 4-core multicore fiber (MCF) at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC), taking place March 16–20, 2026 in Los Angeles.

The demonstration combines the company’s proprietary Hyper Silicon™ photonics 200G/lane platform with multicore fiber technology from Corning Incorporated, one of the world’s leading innovators in glass, ceramics, and optical physics. The combined technology will deliver a scalable optical interconnect architecture designed to meet the unprecedented bandwidth demands of AI-driven infrastructure.

Solving the AI Data Center Fiber Explosion

AI data centers are projected to require up to ten times more optical fiber than traditional cloud facilities, creating severe challenges in cabling density, weight, airflow, installation complexity, and cost.

Multicore fiber addresses this bottleneck and delivers substantial infrastructure efficiencies by enabling multiple independent optical paths within a single standard 125 micron cladding fiber. Corning® multicore fiber can deliver four times the capacity as single-core fiber without increasing the footprint, reducing overall cable mass by up to 70%. This results in significantly lighter and smaller cable bundles while simultaneously cutting the number of physical connections by as much as 75%. Such higher spatial density improves cable management and airflow within racks and pathways, simplifies installation and routing, and reduces deployment complexity. Collectively, these advantages enable a markedly lower total cost of ownership for large-scale AI networks while allowing operators to densify infrastructure without proportional increases in physical footprint.

“AI infrastructure is fundamentally constrained not just by compute and power, but by physical connectivity,” said Xavier Clairardin, CEO of Hyper Photonix. “Our Hyper Silicon™ 200G/lane platform operating over multicore fiber enables a step-function improvement in bandwidth and fiber density while dramatically reducing cabling bulk, connection count, and deployment complexity.”

Live 1.6T Multicore Demonstration- Visit Hyper Photonix, Booth #449

The OFC prototype demonstrates:

1.6 Tbps aggregate throughput

Operation over Corning® multicore fiber (4-core)

Silicon photonics integration powered by Hyper Silicon™

Prototype interface using an MPO-12 connector

Hyper Photonix plans to release a production-ready product in Q3 2026 featuring a higher-density MMC-16 connector interface to further increase port density and scalability for commercial deployments.

Multicore Ecosystem Collaboration

The demonstration is part of a broader industry effort to establish a complete multicore fiber ecosystem. The full ecosystem will be further evident at Corning’s booth (#1739), where the company will be displaying an end-to-end multicore solution spanning fiber, cable, and connectivity. EXFO will demonstrate transporting up to 1.6T of traffic showcasing interoperability between Hyper Photonix and other transceiver vendors over the 4-core MCF link. Hyper Photonix is an active participant in next generation multicore transceivers ecosystem.

Hyper Photonix invites customers, partners, and industry leaders to visit Booth 449 at OFC in Los Angeles to experience live demonstrations and discuss collaboration opportunities.

About Hyper Photonix

Hyper Photonix is a provider of advanced silicon photonics-based optical interconnect solutions for AI-driven data centers and hyperscale networks. The company focuses on high-performance, power-efficient optical transceivers designed to accelerate next-generation cloud and AI infrastructure deployment. Visit Hyper Photonix at www.hyperphotonix.com.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at OFC, please contact sales@hyperphotonix.com.

Contact Info



Vivian Kelly

viviankelly@interprosepr.com

+1 703-509-5412

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