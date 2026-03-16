Hyper Photonix Showcases Next-Generation 1.6T SiP Optical Transceivers at OFC 2026 Conference – Booth 449

OFC 2026 Los Angeles, California, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyper Photonix, a leading innovator in advanced silicon photonics interconnect solutions, today announced its participation at the OFC 2026 Conference in Los Angeles, where the company will unveil its next-generation 1.6T optical transceiver product line based on 200G per lane Silicon Photonics (SiP) technology. Attendees can visit Booth 449 for multiple live demonstrations highlighting the performance and scalability required for AI-driven data center networks.

Advancing AI Infrastructure with 200G/Lane SiP Technology

At OFC Hyper Photonix will present its high performance 1.6T optical transceivers built on a 200G/lane architecture designed to meet exploding AI demand for higher bandwidth, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced reliability.

Live demonstrations at Booth 449 will showcase:

High-performance 200G/lane operation optimized for AI workloads

Superior signal integrity and power efficiency

Scalable architecture designed for next-generation data center fabrics

Robust thermal performance under demanding operating conditions

The demonstrations underscore HPX’s commitment to providing hyperscale and AI infrastructure customers with next-generation interconnect solutions that balance performance, power, and cost.

Commercial Release in Q2 2026 Backed by Major Capacity Expansion

The company confirmed its 1.6T SiP transceiver product line will enter volume production in Q2 2026 supported by significant new capital investment in highly automated manufacturing infrastructure.

Hyper Photonix is building two new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities:

A second Asia-based high-volume factory scheduled to begin operations in May 2026 in Hangzhou, China

scheduled to begin operations in A North American manufacturing site in Monterrey, Mexico, opening in Q3 2026

With these expansions, Hyper Photonix’s global manufacturing capacity will reach more than 200,000 units per month in 2026, positioning the company to fulfill accelerating demand from hyperscale data center customers, particularly following recent commercial successes with leading hyperscale operators in Asia.

Enabling the Next Phase of AI Network Scaling

“The AI market is fundamentally reshaping data center interconnect requirements,” saidXavier Clairardin, CEO of Hyper Photonix. “Our 200G/lane 1.6T products deliver the performance, efficiency, and scalability required for next-generation AI clusters. Combined with our expanded automated manufacturing capacity, we are well positioned to support hyperscale customers as they transition to 1.6T deployments.”

Hyper Photonix invites customers, partners, and industry leaders to visit Booth 449 at OFC in Los Angeles to experience live demonstrations and discuss collaboration opportunities.

About Hyper Photonix

Hyper Photonix is a provider of advanced silicon photonics-based optical interconnect solutions for AI-driven data centers and hyperscale networks. The company focuses on high-performance, power-efficient optical transceivers designed to accelerate next-generation cloud and AI infrastructure deployment. Visit Hyper Photonix at www.hyperphotonix.com.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at OFC, please contact sales@hyperphotonix.com.

Contact Info



Vivian Kelly

viviankelly@interprosepr.com

+1 703-509-5412

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