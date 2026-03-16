Arctic Wolf Appoints Will May as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Global Growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the appointment of Will May as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, May will lead Arctic Wolf’s global go-to-market organization, overseeing sales and customer-facing teams as the company continues to scale and advance its mission to end cyber risk.

May brings more than 15 years of go-to-market leadership experience across high-growth software and cybersecurity companies, with a strong track record of helping customers adopt AI to improve operational efficiency and security outcomes. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Pendo.io, where he led global go-to-market functions spanning sales and related customer-facing teams. Prior to Pendo.io, May served as Chief Revenue Officer at ClickUp and held senior sales leadership roles at Zscaler and AppDynamics, helping scale enterprise and commercial teams across multiple regions.

Throughout his career, May has earned a reputation for combining operational rigor with a people-first leadership approach, enabling organizations to expand market presence while building strong, high-performing teams. His experience leading revenue organizations across cloud, cybersecurity, and AI-driven platforms will support Arctic Wolf as customers increasingly evaluate how innovations such as AI and agentic AI can strengthen security operations, reduce complexity, and drive better business outcomes.

“Will is a proven leader with a strong track record of building and scaling world-class go-to-market organizations,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer of Arctic Wolf. “He understands how to lead through growth, align teams with customer needs, and build durable revenue engines in dynamic markets. His experience across high-growth software and cybersecurity companies, paired with his thoughtful, people-centered leadership style, makes him an outstanding addition to Arctic Wolf as we expand our platform, our global reach, and our impact.”

May’s appointment comes as Arctic Wolf continues to expand its security operations platform and global footprint. His background leading revenue organizations through multiple stages of growth positions him well to build on the company’s momentum and deepen relationships with customers and partners worldwide.

“Arctic Wolf stands out as a mission-driven organization with meaningful scale, deep customer trust, and a clear vision for the future of cybersecurity and AI,” said Will May, Chief Revenue Officer at Arctic Wolf. “I’m excited to join the team at a pivotal stage of growth. My focus will be on building a highly aligned, high-performing revenue organization that delivers measurable outcomes for customers while continuing to scale globally. We also have an opportunity to build one of the most AI-native and AI-adaptive go-to-market organizations in cybersecurity, using emerging technologies to make our teams more effective and help customers stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape.”

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, delivering the first cloud-native security operations platform to end cyber risk. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform operates at a massive scale and combines the power of artificial intelligence with world-class security experts to provide 24×7 monitoring, detection, response, and risk management. We make security work!

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

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