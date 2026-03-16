TCM Group A/S: Notice Annual General Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 262/2026

Tvis, 16 March 2026

The annual general meeting of TCM Group A/S will be held on the 9 April 2026 at 5 p.m. (CEST) at Skautrupvej 22b, Tvis, 7500 Holstebro, Denmark.

The notice and the agenda for the annual general meeting are attached to this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

About TCM Group A/S

TCM Group is Scandinavia’s third-largest kitchen manufacturer, with headquarters in Denmark and selling through approxmately 220 points of sale across Scandinavia. The majority of our business is concentrated in Denmark, with Norway he primary export market. The product offering includes kitchens, bathroom furniture and storage solutions. Manufacturing is largely carried out in-house at four manufacturing sites located in Tvis and Aulum (in the western part of Denmark).

TCM Group pursues a multi-brand strategy in which the main brand is Svane Køkkenet and the other brands are Tvis Køkken, Nettoline, AUBO and private label. Combined, the brands cover the entire price spectrum. Products are mainly marketed through a network of franchise stores and independent kitchen retailers.

In addition, TCM Group serves as a supplier of certain goods sold by Celebert, a business fully owned by TCM Group. Celebert operates primarily as an e-commerce business under the brands Kitchn.dk, Billigskabe.dk, Celebert and Just Wood, but also has three exhibition showrooms through which design services are provided and customer orders are processed.

Attachments