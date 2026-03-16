Manage Busy Spring Schedules with Simple, Nutritious Bowls

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) When jam-packed calendars and seemingly constant takeout orders get you down, diving into a fresh way to rethink homecooked meals can get you and your loved ones into a better-for-you routine.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Close your favorite food delivery app and instead break out the bowls for simple yet nutritious recipes that are equal parts filling and fresh. Easily prepped ahead of time, dishes like Chicken and Rice Bowls with Peanut Sauce provide powerful protein and flavor without the hassle. For added pizzazz, drizzle with extra peanut sauce and squeeze a dash of lime juice.

Or put a tangy twist on a traditional chicken bowl with these Greek-Inspired Power Bowls featuring homemade tzatziki made with Dandy Celery, a naturally sweeter, crispier and less stringy alternative to other celeries. Celebrating its 100th anniversary, it delivers the ultimate snack time (or dinner) crunch and flavor, offering a satisfying complement to sliced chicken, mixed greens, whole-grain quinoa and Kalamata olives.

An added bowl-inspired bonus: These family-friendly recipes can be personalized for taste preferences so no one goes hungry.

Rethink your family’s menu with more quick, nutritious recipes to alleviate the stress of hectic schedules by visiting DudaFresh.com .

Chicken and Rice Bowl s with Peanut Sauce

Recipe courtesy of The Produce Moms

Prep time: 7 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 2

Creamy Peanut Sauce:

1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice 2 teaspoons rice vinegar 1 teaspoon honey 1/4 cup creamy peanut butter 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil Bowls:

1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup cooked, shredded chicken 1 cup cooked brown or jasmine rice 1 cup Dandy celery , julienned 1 cup shredded carrot 1/2 medium English cucumber, thinly sliced 1/4 cup unsalted roasted peanuts, coarsely chopped lime wedges, for serving





To prepare peanut sauce: In small bowl, whisk soy sauce, lime juice, rice vinegar and honey. Add peanut butter and sesame oil. Whisk vigorously until sauce is completely smooth and creamy. Set aside.

To prepare bowls: In nonstick 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil until simmering. Add shredded chicken and about 3 tablespoons peanut sauce. Stir constantly to coat chicken and heat through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

To assemble rice bowls: In deep serving bowls, add cooked rice. Top with warm chicken covered in peanut sauce. Arrange celery, carrot and cucumber around chicken. Top with peanuts.

Drizzle remaining peanut sauce over bowls. Serve with lime wedges to squeeze over bowls.

Greek-Inspired Power Bowl s

Recipe courtesy of Anastasiia de la Cruz

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 2

Celery Tzatziki: 1 cup plain, full-fat Greek yogurt 1/2 cup finely chopped Dandy celery 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 small garlic clove, finely grated 2 tablespoons chopped walnuts (optional) salt, to taste pepper, to taste Bowls: 2 cups mixed greens 1 1/3 cups cooked, gluten-free, whole-grain quinoa 2 large grilled chicken breasts (about 6 ounces each), sliced 1/2 cup hummus 1/4 cup Kalamata olives, halved 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling fresh herbs, for garnish





To make celery tzatziki: Mix yogurt, celery, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and walnuts, if desired. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Stir well. Chill.

To assemble bowls: In two bowls, layer greens and cooked quinoa evenly. Top with grilled chicken.

Spoon 1/4 cup hummus on side of each bowl. Add olives, 2-3 tablespoons tzatziki and drizzle with olive oil.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs.

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

Feature Impact is 4media group’s earned-first content solution for audience-ready storytelling at scale. Formerly Family Features, the editorial service delivers measurable earned media results and authentic consumer engagement through high-quality, topical and seasonally relevant multimedia content. Publicly-facing content is available at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com, with additional ready-to-publish resources for editors and journalists at editors.featureimpact.com. Learn more at featureimpact.com.