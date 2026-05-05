Your Medicare Roadmap: What to Know Before You Turn 65

NEW YORK, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) Sixty-five is more than a number. It’s a milestone. A moment to reflect on where you’ve been and look forward with confidence to what comes next. For millions of Americans, turning 65 also means unlocking one of the most valuable benefits you’ve earned: Medicare.

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The best is still ahead, and it starts with knowing your options. The official source for Medicare information, Medicare.gov, is here to help with clear, trusted information.

The path to Medicare is not the same for everyone. Some people get Medicare automatically and others have to sign up. It depends on whether you are already getting Social Security. Either way, you’ll want to choose how you get your Medicare coverage.

Get information for your path at Medicare.gov, where you can find out when and how to enroll and explore your coverage options.

Understanding Your Medicare Coverage Options

When you first sign up for Medicare, you choose how to get your coverage. There are two main options: Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

Original Medicare is health coverage provided directly by the federal government. It has two parts:

Part A (Hospital Insurance) covers inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care and home health care. Most people pay no premium for Part A.

covers inpatient hospital stays, skilled nursing facility care, hospice care and home health care. Most people pay no premium for Part A. Part B (Medical Insurance) covers doctor visits, outpatient care, preventive services (like screenings, vaccines and annual wellness visits) and durable medical equipment like wheelchairs and walkers. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month and is typically deducted from your Social Security check.





With Original Medicare, you can visit any doctor or hospital in the U.S. that accepts Medicare. You can also add optional coverage to help manage costs:

Medigap (Supplemental Insurance) helps pay your share of Medicare costs.

helps pay your share of Medicare costs. Part D (Prescription Drug Coverage) helps pay for medications.





Medicare Advantage is an alternative to Original Medicare that provides Part A and Part B and is offered by private insurers approved by Medicare. You still pay the Part B premium. Some plans charge an additional premium – though many carry a $0 plan premium and may even help cover part of your Part B cost. Most plans include in Part D drug coverage along with extra benefits like dental, vision and hearing. Keep in mind most plans require you to use doctors within the plan’s network.

5 Steps to Enroll with Confidence

Use official sources. Go to Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE for step-by-step, personalized guidance on coverage and enrollment.



Start early. You don’t have to wait until your birthday. Explore your options now so you’re ready when your enrollment window opens.



Know your enrollment path. Your path depends on your circumstances – some people are automatically enrolled and some are not. There are unique steps for people who are still working.



Avoid late enrollment penalties. Missing your enrollment window can result in a permanent premium penalty for both Part B and Part D. Signing up on time protects your wallet for years to come.



Compare plans and save. At Medicare.gov, you can compare plan costs side-by-side, based on the specific drugs you take. A quick comparison could save you money each year. You can also confirm your current doctors are in-network before you choose a plan.





Turning 65 is a milestone worth celebrating and it’s the perfect time to focus on what matters most: your health and well-being. That includes eating well, exercising and making sure you have health insurance that fits your needs. There’s no one-size-fits-all plan. What’s important is finding an option that works for you and your health and financial needs.

Start your journey at Medicare.gov – your roadmap to a healthier and confident future.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

michael.french@featureimpact.com

https://editors.featureimpact.com/

About Feature Impact

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