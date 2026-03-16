DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/19 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, March 16, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/19 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: March 9 to March 13, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Mar-26NL0015001W4940,06910.8422XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Mar-26NL0015001W4931,11910.8389DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO859-Mar-26NL0015001W494,69210.8442TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Mar-26NL0015001W4938,00010.7778XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Mar-26NL0015001W4935,00010.7584DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8510-Mar-26NL0015001W496,00010.7853TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Mar-26NL0015001W4938,33010.7247XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Mar-26NL0015001W4934,67010.7279DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8511-Mar-26NL0015001W496,00010.7454TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Mar-26NL0015001W4942,54510.6001XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Mar-26NL0015001W4931,35510.5886DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8512-Mar-26NL0015001W496,00010.6302TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Mar-26NL0015001W4950,03110.4606XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Mar-26NL0015001W4927,95410.4645DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8513-Mar-26NL0015001W492,91510.4508TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.19 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

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