Regulated information

Paris, March 16, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/19 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: March 9 to March 13, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 40,069 10.8422 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 31,119 10.8389 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 4,692 10.8442 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 38,000 10.7778 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 35,000 10.7584 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 6,000 10.7853 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 38,330 10.7247 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 34,670 10.7279 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 11-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 6,000 10.7454 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 42,545 10.6001 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 31,355 10.5886 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 12-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 6,000 10.6302 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 50,031 10.4606 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 27,954 10.4645 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 13-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 2,915 10.4508 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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