Regulated information
Paris, March 16, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/19 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: March 9 to March 13, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|40,069
|10.8422
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|31,119
|10.8389
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|9-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|4,692
|10.8442
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|38,000
|10.7778
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|35,000
|10.7584
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|10-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|6,000
|10.7853
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|38,330
|10.7247
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|34,670
|10.7279
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|11-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|6,000
|10.7454
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|42,545
|10.6001
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|31,355
|10.5886
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|12-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|6,000
|10.6302
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|50,031
|10.4606
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|27,954
|10.4645
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|13-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|2,915
|10.4508
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
Attachment