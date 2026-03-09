DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, March 9, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: March 2 to March 6, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Mar-26NL0015001W4936 85111,1523XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Mar-26NL0015001W4933 74911,1444DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Mar-26NL0015001W495 40011,1607TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Mar-26NL0015001W4945 90911,0390XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Mar-26NL0015001W4925 29111,0402DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO853-Mar-26NL0015001W495 50011,0339TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Mar-26NL0015001W4942 95510,8423XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Mar-26NL0015001W4929 51810,8497DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO854-Mar-26NL0015001W495 00010,8458TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Mar-26NL0015001W4939 50010,8247XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Mar-26NL0015001W4934 00010,8140DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO855-Mar-26NL0015001W495 50010,8086TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Mar-26NL0015001W4948 13510,8656XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Mar-26NL0015001W4925 36510,8621DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO856-Mar-26NL0015001W494 50010,8668TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment


Attachments

PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading