Regulated information
Paris, March 9, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/18 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: March 2 to March 6, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|36 851
|11,1523
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|33 749
|11,1444
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|2-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 400
|11,1607
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|45 909
|11,0390
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 291
|11,0402
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|3-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 500
|11,0339
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|42 955
|10,8423
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|29 518
|10,8497
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|4-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 000
|10,8458
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|39 500
|10,8247
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|34 000
|10,8140
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|5-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|5 500
|10,8086
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|48 135
|10,8656
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|25 365
|10,8621
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|6-Mar-26
|NL0015001W49
|4 500
|10,8668
|TQE
