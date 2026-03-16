Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

Press Release
Paris – 16 March 2026
Share Transactions Disclosure
Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 9 March 2026 to 13 March 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.
|Trade Date
|Side
|Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares)
|Average Price
|Amount of Transactions
|Market Identification Code
|2026-03-09
|BUY
|738
|8.363550
|6 172.30
|XAMS
|2026-03-10
|BUY
|319
|8.407837
|2 682.10
|XAMS
|2026-03-10
|SELL
|116
|8.450000
|980.20
|XAMS
|2026-03-11
|BUY
|454
|8.392952
|3 810.40
|XAMS
|2026-03-11
|SELL
|567
|8.444444
|4 788.00
|XAMS
|2026-03-12
|BUY
|360
|8.386111
|3 019.00
|XAMS
|2026-03-12
|SELL
|120
|8.450000
|1 014.00
|XAMS
|2026-03-13
|SELL
|50
|8.400000
|420.00
|XAMS
The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».
Agenda
Strategic update: 26 March 2026
Investor Relations
Press Relations
banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com
About Banijay Group
Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).
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