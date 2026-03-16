Festi hf.: Issuance of Bills

Festi hf. has completed the sale of a new six-month bill, FESTI260922, in the nominal amount of ISK 1,020 million, at terms corresponding to a 7.875% flat interest rate. The bill is expected to be admitted to trading and listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

The settlement date is scheduled for 23 March 2026. Subsequently, an application will be submitted for the bills to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

Íslandsbanki’s securities sales managed the issuance and sale of the bills, as well as the admission of the bills to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.

A base prospectus and a supplement thereto have been published in connection with the Company’s issuance programme. The base prospectus, final terms and other documents relating to the issuance and admission to trading on the stock exchange will be made available on the Company’s website: https://www.festi.is/en/skuldabrefogvixlar

The offering did not constitute to a public offering. The issuance was also exempt from the requirement to publish a prospectus pursuant to items (c) and (d) of Article 1(4) of Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on the publication of a prospectus when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, as implemented in Act No. 14/2020.

For further information, please contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is)