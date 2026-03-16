Movement Mortgage’s 2025 Impact Report Details How Growth, Service, and Education Build Legacies

Indian Land, SC, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Movement Mortgage released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting a year in which business performance translated into measurable, lasting impact for families, teammates, and communities nationwide.

In 2025, Movement helped 59,914 families achieve homeownership while funding $20.4 billion in loan volume, even amid one of the most challenging housing markets in recent years. The company ranked #5 overall in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Mortgage Customer Satisfaction Study and finished in the Top 10 overall lenders according to the 2025 Scotsman Guide lender rankings.

“This year reminded us that legacies aren’t built in a moment,” said Casey Crawford, CEO and Co‑Founder of Movement Mortgage. “They grow through steady progress as families secure homes, teammates invest in their futures, and communities rise together. Our success only matters if it strengthens what comes next.”

The 2025 Impact Report illustrates how Movement’s performance fuels long‑term change across four core areas:

Strengthening Communities: Through its GraceWorks program, Movement awarded more than $1 million in grants in 2025 to 106 employee‑nominated nonprofits across more than 30 states, supporting education, disaster relief, housing access, and essential community services. Since inception, Movement has contributed more than $409 million to the Movement Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to reinvesting profits where they matter most.

Expanding Access to Education: Movement Schools reached a major milestone in 2025 with its first campus launch in Georgia. Movement School South Fulton opened in Atlanta, expanding the network to six tuition‑free public charter schools serving more than 2,000 scholars across the Southeast. Early academic results showed gains in literacy and math, while new campuses created jobs and long‑term opportunity for surrounding communities.

Innovating With Purpose: In 2025, Movement completed a three‑year transformation of its technology ecosystem with the launch of MORE, its fully integrated loan origination and servicing platform. MORE unifies systems such as Salesforce, Blue Sage, Polly, and Docutech into a single end‑to‑end workflow, simplifying the experience for both loan officers and borrowers while improving efficiency, data integrity, and speed to close.

People Leading the Way: Movement teammates remained deeply engaged in service throughout the year, participating in 12 global Vision Trips where 106 teammates volunteered alongside local organizations to support communities in need. That commitment also extended internally through LoveWorks, a teammate‑funded program supported by more than 52% of employees that provides direct assistance to colleagues facing hardship.

Together, these efforts reflect Movement’s belief that growth is most powerful when it is shared, and that success should leave families, teammates, and communities stronger than before.

View the full 2025 Impact Report: https://movement.com/about/impact-report-2025/print

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About Movement Mortgage, LLC (“Movement”)

Movement is not just a mortgage company – we’re an Impact Lender and force for positive change. With more than 3,000 teammates across all 50 states, we reinvest the majority of our profits back into the communities we serve. Movement is recognized as a top 10 overall lender by Scotsman Guide 2025 lender report, funding more than $20 billion in residential mortgages annually. Our company has contributed over $400 million to the Movement Foundation since 2012, funding the Movement Schools network, affordable housing projects and global outreach efforts. For more information on Movement and Impact Lending, visit movement.com/about/impact-lending