Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for February 2026

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.5466 at the end of February 2026 (0.5450 as of 31 January 2026). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 78.5 million (EUR 78.2 million as of 31 January 2026).

In February 2026, the Fund generated the consolidated net rental income of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 0.9 million in January 2026).

At the end of February 2026, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 5.2 million (31 January 2026: EUR 5.8 million) of which EUR 4.0 million is restricted for use specified under credit agreements.

As of 28 February 2026, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 217.8 million (31 January 2026: EUR 217.3 million).

The offering of new Baltic Horizon Fund units, directed to existing investors, concluded on 3 March 2026. A total of 83,013,636 new units were issued, raising approximately EUR 12.3 million in proceeds to be used for portfolio deleveraging and/or asset enhancement expenditures and will be reflected in March 2026 financials.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@baltichorizon.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Baltic Horizon Capital AS.

Distribution: GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq Tallinn, www.baltichorizon.com

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