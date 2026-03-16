SPEAKER ALERT: Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Live Interview at DC Blockchain Summit

Washington, DC, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Chamber announces its founder and chair Perianne Boring will conduct a livestreamed interview with Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder of Binance, YZi Labs, and Giggle Academy, during the DC Blockchain Summit 2026. The fireside conversation will happen on the mainstage on Wednesday, March 18, at 9:25 am ET.

The discussion will cover Zhao’s reflections on the evolution of the crypto ecosystem, the future of digital assets in the United States, and the role emerging technologies will play in shaping the global financial system. Mr. Zhao is also expected to offer comments and context around recent industry legal developments and how innovation in blockchain technology continues to move forward.

The DC Blockchain Summit, hosted annually by The Digital Chamber, will convene more than 1,000 industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators from across government and the private sector for two days of conversations focused on strengthening U.S. leadership in blockchain technology.





WHO: Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder of Binance

WHAT: Fireside conversation about the state of the crypto industry and his journey as a founder

WHEN: Wednesday, March 18 at 9:25 am ET

WHERE: Stream on YouTube via the @Digital Chamber Channel





FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE DC BLOCKCHAIN SUMMIT 2026



Tickets and the agenda are available on the 2026 Summit website: https://www.dcblockchainsummit.com/.





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