SAASO Highlights AI-Driven SaaS Innovation and Strategic Brand Connections at Oscars week 2026 VIP Event





SAASO Logo

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAASO , the AI-powered SaaS platform founded by Rabbi Russell Rabichev, participated as a VIP sponsor at the exclusive “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 Gifting Lounge held on March 12 in Beverly Hills. The luxury event, produced by The Marianna Group and hosted by entrepreneur Heather Marianna , brought together celebrities, media personalities, founders, and industry leaders for a day of curated experiences, brand showcases, and high-level networking.

The annual gifting suite is known for highlighting innovative companies across beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and technology. Attendees enjoyed red-carpet arrivals, luxury product demonstrations, gourmet catering, and curated brand activations designed to connect founders and creators with influential audiences.

As a VIP sponsor, SAASO used the event to highlight how its AI-powered platform helps celebrities, creators, and entrepreneurs build scalable SaaS platforms around their personal brands. Rabbi Russell Rabichev, widely recognized as a leading SaaS entrepreneur and strategic connector, demonstrated how AI tools can support monetization strategies, digital product launches, and automated revenue systems.

“SAASO bridges innovation, AI, and ethical entrepreneurship,” said Rabbi Russell Rabichev. “Our platform empowers creators and business owners to generate sustainable revenue from both current and future audiences while maintaining authenticity and purpose.”

The event featured a wide range of emerging and established brands across industries. Rabbi Russell highlighted several companies as examples of how innovative businesses are leveraging branding, technology, and strategic partnerships to grow their presence.

Among the participating brands was House of Douse, a lifestyle and fashion brand known for bold designs that emphasize individuality and self-expression. HCI Hair Solutions, a Florida-based hair restoration clinic, showcased personalized hair replacement and restoration systems designed to help clients regain confidence through advanced hair technology.





House of Douse and HCI Hair Solutions featured at the “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 Gifting Lounge.

Fashion brand Bold & Zeal also participated in the event, combining contemporary apparel with philanthropic initiatives supporting charitable causes. Technology company HumaTek presented its work focused on humanitarian-driven innovation and solutions that aim to bridge technology with social impact.





Bold & Zeal and HumaTek participate in the “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 Gifting Lounge in Beverly Hills.

The event also featured Phylo Beauty, a clean and plant-based skincare brand focused on sustainable beauty solutions. The brand emphasizes ingredients designed to support skin health while promoting ethical and environmentally conscious practices.





Phylo Beauty showcases its plant-based skincare brand at the “A Toast to Hollywood” 2026 Gifting Lounge in Beverly Hills.

Rabbi Russell’s presence at the event reinforced his role as a connector between innovative founders, technology platforms, and creators looking to expand their influence through digital ecosystems. Through SAASO, he continues to introduce entrepreneurs to AI-powered strategies designed to support scalable and sustainable growth.

Fresh from strategic discussions at the Kicking SaaS Summit Costa Rica 2026 , Rabbi Russell continues to bridge entrepreneurship, technology, and values-driven leadership. His approach focuses on connecting the right people, platforms, and ideas to create meaningful collaboration opportunities within the evolving digital economy.

About SAASO and Rabbi Russell Rabichev

Rabbi Russell Rabichev is a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, spiritual leader, and founder of SAASO.com. Through SAASO and his mentorship platform Rabbi.Love , he helps creators, influencers, and business owners grow ethical, purpose-driven businesses using AI-powered SaaS tools.

For more information, visit www.saaso.com or follow Rabbi Russell Rabichev’s insights on digital business, AI strategies, and entrepreneurial growth via LinkedIn , Facebook , or YouTube .

Media Contact:

SAASO

Erloel Calibo

310-747-5505

erloel@internetmarketingcompany.biz

https://saaso.com/

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