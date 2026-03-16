Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in 38th Annual Roth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference being held March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California. Management will hold investor meetings during the conference.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1, small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from hundreds of private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Colin Bourland

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com