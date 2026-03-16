NVIDIA Announces NemoClaw for the OpenClaw Community

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC—NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA NemoClaw ™ stack for the OpenClaw agent platform — which lets users install NVIDIA Nemotron ™ models and the newly announced NVIDIA OpenShell ™ runtime in a single command — adding privacy and security controls to make self-evolving, autonomous AI agents, or claws, more trustworthy, scalable and accessible to the world.

“OpenClaw opened the next frontier of AI to everyone and became the fastest-growing open source project in history,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Mac and Windows are the operating systems for the personal computer. OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI. This is the moment the industry has been waiting for — the beginning of a new renaissance in software.”

“OpenClaw brings people closer to AI and helps create a world where everyone has their own agents,” said Peter Steinberger, creator of OpenClaw. “With NVIDIA and the broader ecosystem, we’re building the claws and guardrails that let anyone create powerful, secure AI assistants.”

NemoClaw uses NVIDIA Agent Toolkit software to optimize OpenClaw in a single command. It installs OpenShell to provide open models and an isolated sandbox that adds data privacy and security to autonomous agents. This provides the missing infrastructure layer beneath claws to give them the access they need to be productive, while enforcing policy-based security, network and privacy guardrails.

NemoClaw uses any coding agent. With open agents, it can tap open models — including NVIDIA Nemotron — running locally on the user’s dedicated system. Using a privacy router, agents can use frontier models running in the cloud. This combination of local and cloud models provides a foundation for agents to develop and learn new skills to complete tasks according to defined privacy and security guardrails.

Always-on agents need dedicated computing to build software and tools, and complete tasks. NemoClaw for OpenClaw can run on any dedicated platform — including dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ PCs and laptops or NVIDIA RTX™ PRO -powered workstations , as well as NVIDIA DGX Station™ and NVIDIA DGX Spark ™ AI supercomputers — to provide local computing for autonomous agents to run around the clock.

GTC attendees can stop by NVIDIA’s build-a-claw event in the GTC Park March 16-19 — 1-5 p.m. on Monday, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday — to customize and deploy a proactive, always-on AI assistant with NemoClaw for OpenClaw.

Learn more about NemoClaw . Watch the GTC keynote from Huang and explore sessions .

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Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: with NemoClaw for OpenClaw, anyone being able to create claws that operate with defined permission and privacy settings — unlocking limitless possibilities and redefining how computing is done; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA’s products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA’s third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; expectations with respect to AI and related industries; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA’s products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA’s existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA’s products or NVIDIA’s partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA’s products or technologies when integrated into systems; NVIDIA’s ability to realize the potential benefits of business investments or acquisitions; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Many of the products and features described herein remain in various stages and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. The statements above are not intended to be, and should not be interpreted as a commitment, promise, or legal obligation, and the development, release, and timing of any features or functionalities described for our products is subject to change and remains at the sole discretion of NVIDIA. NVIDIA will have no liability for failure to deliver or delay in the delivery of any of the products, features or functions set forth herein.

© 2026 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, DGX Spark, DGX Station, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA NeMo, NemoClaw, NVIDIA Nemotron, NVIDIA OpenShell and NVIDIA RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

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