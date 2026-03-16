Responsive Insurance’s Tia Wiley Named 2025 National Outstanding CSR of the Year

NAPLES, Fla., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsive Insurance is proud to announce that Tia Wiley, AIAM, Customer Service Manager, has been named the 2025 National Outstanding Customer Service Representative (CSR) of the Year, the highest honor awarded to insurance customer service professionals nationwide by the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance.

Selected from a highly competitive field of 19 state winners, Wiley was chosen as the national recipient following an extensive review process that included professional achievements, community impact, and an original essay addressing the evolving role of technology in insurance customer service. The award is administered by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) and recognizes exceptional dedication, professionalism, and service excellence within the insurance industry.

In her award-winning essay, Wiley explored how customer service professionals can embrace automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics without losing the personal connections that build trust with clients. She emphasized that technology should serve as a tool to enhance — not replace — meaningful human relationships. “Technology shouldn’t replace personal connections; it should enable them,” Wiley wrote, highlighting the importance of personal outreach such as phone calls, handwritten notes, and thoughtful follow-ups.

As the national winner, Wiley received a $2,000 cash award, a gold and diamond lapel pin, and permanent recognition on the Outstanding CSR of the Year sculpture at the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Wiley serves as Customer Service Manager at Responsive Insurance, an independent insurance agency based in Naples, Florida. The agency’s mission centers on responsiveness and helping clients make informed insurance decisions with confidence.

A video featuring Tia Wiley’s winning national award submission is available through the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance and can be viewed here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA3XyTEfTrI

1https://youtu.be/IjXRr50EXFo

For more information about Responsive Insurance, visit https://responsiveinsurance.com/

To learn more about the Risk & Insurance Education Alliance, visit

https://www.riskeducation.org/





1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aA3XyTEfTrI

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/485a70f3-eee4-4fce-a802-7fcfafaa88c6