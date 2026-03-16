Kodiak AI Scales Autonomous Driving with NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc., (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI, with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced NVIDIA technology will help power Kodiak’s next-generation autonomous-driving solution.

Kodiak intends to accelerate the deployment and scaling of driverless vehicles with the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion architecture, a production-ready reference platform that is underpinned by two NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor centralized computers. Built on the Blackwell architecture, DRIVE AGX Thor delivers up to 1,000 INT8 TOPS / 2,000 FP4 TFLOPS of AI compute. This massive compute headroom is optimized for the latest generative AI, transformer, and Vision Language Models (VLM), enabling the Kodiak Driver to interpret nuanced and unpredictable real-world conditions in real time to enable safe and verifiable driving behavior.

“The key to deploying Physical AI is harnessing the power of datacenter-scale AI and optimizing it to run at the edge,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak. “At a time when our core AI capabilities and product footprint are rapidly expanding, NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion delivers robust performance across a wide range of platforms for meeting the challenge of scaling autonomous vehicles.”

Unmatched real-world experience

Kodiak enters this collaboration as an established autonomous trucking leader. With the Kodiak Driver deployed in 20 trucks as of the end of 2025, Kodiak is the only company providing driverless service on customer-owned Class 8 trucks with no humans in the cab today. Kodiak-powered trucks operate 24/7 in West Texas’s harsh and demanding Permian Basin, navigating bumps, potholes, cattle guards, oncoming vehicles, and dust storms without a human on board.

A Modular Approach to Innovation

The Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s virtual driver, combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware and is built to harness best-in-class technologies from across the AI ecosystem. By incorporating the NVIDIA DRIVE platform into its stack, Kodiak continues its strategy of technical agility, ensuring its customers - from global logistics providers to the U.S. Military - benefit from the most advanced accelerated computing available.

"NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion is the backbone of the AI-defined vehicle era," said Rishi Dhall, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. "By collaborating with Kodiak, we are providing a scalable, safety-first architecture that allows their sophisticated L4 stack to operate seamlessly across a wide range of platforms, from the highway to the most challenging off-road and industrial environments."

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology

designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: expectations related to Kodiak's and NVIDIA’s collaboration, Kodiak's expectations related to the scalability of its business, and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

Kodiak Media Contacts

Daniel Goff

+1-646-515-3933, dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

+1-310-415-9188, stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com

Kodiak AI Investor Relations

Lauren Sloane

The Blueshirt Group for Kodiak

Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aa58984-a970-41cb-a239-6fb94fe8d450