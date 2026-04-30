Bosch and Kodiak AI Execute Toward Scaled Production of Autonomous Trucking Hardware

Companies have integrated sensors into Kodiak’s SensorPods and are validating components for production-grade autonomous platform

Kodiak SensorPods featuring Bosch sensors will be on display at the Bosch ACT Expo 2026 booth in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. ("Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced that Bosch, a global leader in technology and services, has begun delivering critical hardware components to Kodiak as part of the companies’ autonomous driving technology strategic collaboration . Kodiak is actively testing and validating camera samples from Bosch and has completed early prototype sensor integrations into Kodiak SensorPods, the company’s proprietary hardware modules that house its autonomous driving sensors. Kodiak is also actively evaluating vehicle actuation components from Bosch.

Since announcing their collaboration in January 2026, Bosch and Kodiak have moved quickly from strategic alignment to hands-on engineering execution. The companies are achieving key milestones in developing a production-grade, redundant autonomous platform designed to support high-volume deployment of trucks with the Kodiak Driver, the company’s self-driving system.

“The quick transition to tangible engineering progress underscores the velocity behind this collaboration,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak AI. “By validating Bosch’s sensors and components, we are deep into the ‘how’ of high-volume production. Our rapid progress is proving we have the shared ability to execute on the roadmap to industrialize the Kodiak Driver at scale.”

The collaboration is focused on building a robust, production-ready autonomous platform that integrates hardware, firmware, and software interfaces required to deploy the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak’s AI-powered driving system.

“Our progress highlights our readiness to move from strategic alignment to industrial execution as we work to bring scaled autonomous trucking to fruition,” said Peter Tadros, Regional President, Power Solutions, Bosch North America. “This cooperation has accelerated and deepened our understanding of real-world autonomous vehicle requirements and helped us forge a path for scaling redundant autonomous driving technology for the entire ecosystem.”

By combining Kodiak’s autonomous driving technology with Bosch’s manufacturing expertise, this collaboration strengthens the path to high-volume deployment of driverless trucks, bringing the modularity, serviceability, and system-level integration needed to achieve commercial success.

Bosch and Kodiak at ACT Expo in Las Vegas

Kodiak’s SensorPod technology, featuring hardware samples developed by Bosch, will be on display May 3-6 at the ACT Expo in the Bosch booth #2153 in the West Hall.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://investors.kodiak.ai/ . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identiﬁed by the use of words such as "anticipate," “aim,” "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance, expansion and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identiﬁed in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a deﬁnitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difﬁcult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak’s solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak’s business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak’s business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak’s vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak’s contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak’s operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak’s ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in ﬁlings and potential ﬁlings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reﬂect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak speciﬁcally disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

Contacts

Kodiak AI Media Relations

Daniel Goff

Vice President of External Affairs

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

Futurista Communications for Kodiak AI

+1 310-415-9188

stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com

Kodiak AI Investor Relations

Lauren Sloane

The Blueshirt Group for Kodiak

Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13f604ac-d6d4-4a26-a1f3-f2bea4a0bc32