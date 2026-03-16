Luminary Adopts NVIDIA GeoTransolver AI Model Architecture, Unlocking Up to 10x Greater Accuracy in Physics AI

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Luminary announced it is the first Physics AI platform to adopt the newest NVIDIA GeoTransolver model for CFD applications, unlocking up to 10x greater prediction for its SHIFT models . In simple terms, this means engineering teams can model and test how real-world products will perform with far greater precision, in seconds instead of weeks. By retraining its entire SHIFT model portfolio on the new architecture, Luminary gives customers faster, more reliable design insights without the cost and delay of traditional computer-aided engineering simulations.

Luminary provides engineering teams with ready-to-use Physics AI models built on the NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo framework. Through SHIFT, Luminary offers high-precision, pre-trained models across aerospace, automotive, turbomachinery, marine, and space vehicle applications. With the adoption of GeoTransolver, every SHIFT model has now been retrained on the new architecture, giving customers immediate access to higher accuracy and performance across their most demanding design challenges.

“Engineering teams have historically had to choose between speed and accuracy,” said Suds Menon, Chief Product Officer at Luminary. “By working with NVIDIA and adopting the GeoTransolver architecture across our SHIFT models, we are eliminating that compromise. Our customers now get near-simulation-level precision at AI speed, built directly into the workflows they rely on. This collaboration reflects what happens when a company defining Physics AI works alongside a company defining AI infrastructure. Together, we are setting a new standard for how physical products are designed.”

"AI-driven simulation is redefining how manufacturing industries design and deliver increasingly complex products," said Tim Costa, VP and general manager of computational engineering at NVIDIA. "By uniting NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo with Luminary's GPU-native solver, Luminary is opening new frontiers of intelligent engineering."

Until now, AI-driven design tools have typically required a compromise in early design stages, where faster results often meant lower accuracy. With GeoTransolver, that tradeoff largely disappears. In internal benchmarks across multiple datasets, Luminary’s retrained models delivered near-simulation-level precision while maintaining the speed advantages of Physics AI. In practical terms, designs that once required weeks of computational simulation can now be evaluated in seconds with dramatically improved reliability. NVIDIA has reported similar performance gains, reinforcing the significance of this architectural advance.

Benefits of GeoTransolver for Luminary customers:

Train external aerodynamics surrogates with maximum accuracy for industries including aerospace and defense, automotive and industrial machinery

with maximum accuracy for industries including aerospace and defense, automotive and industrial machinery Access pre-trained SHIFT models for fluid dynamics, multiphysics, and structural mechanics to jumpstart Physics AI development

for fluid dynamics, multiphysics, and structural mechanics to jumpstart Physics AI development Achieve enhanced performance for model training & deployment, as demonstrated by a speed up of 45% to 138% on SHIFT-Wing , using the newest PhysicsNeMo release in Luminary’s training and inference pipelines





Image: Sceye HAPS rising (Source: Sceye, Inc.)

Sceye , an aerospace company building lighter-than-air stratospheric platforms that operate as "base stations in the sky," is using Luminary’s Physics AI to rapidly evaluate platform performance and refine designs to meet launch timelines. By deploying a custom Physics AI model of its stratospheric platform, Sceye’s engineers can explore more design iterations in less time.

“We are at the forefront of innovation in the stratosphere and we are proud to work with Luminary and leverage GeoTransolver to accelerate design exploration and optimization,” said Sidharth Arunkumar, design engineering manager, Sceye.

Luminary’s platform brings together NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries including PhysicsNeMo, NVIDIA Transformer Engine, and NVIDIA accelerated computing, into a unified environment for Physics AI. Rather than requiring customers to stitch together complex infrastructure, Luminary integrates and operationalizes these technologies into a seamless workflow. The result is a production-ready platform that delivers ultra-fast physics predictions with dramatically improved accuracy, while removing the operational burden from engineering teams.

Luminary enables AI researchers, simulation engineers, or design engineers to immediately leverage the newly retrained SHIFT models and GeoTransolver architecture to start building enterprise-ready Physics AI solutions. Connect with the Luminary team to learn about our platform .

About Luminary

Luminary is a Physics AI platform for rapid design iteration, design exploration and optimization. Customers span industries from aerospace and defense, automotive, to leading industrial manufacturing companies, including Otto Aerospace, Sceye, and Welbilt. For more information, visit www.luminary.ai .



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7c08c34-26e1-4cd8-b231-2ed7d97fb2ee