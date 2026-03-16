Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 38th Annual Roth Conference on Monday, March 23, to be held at the Ritz Carlton in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Neal Baranosky, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy, will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

For those interested in arranging a meeting with Aspen management, please contact your Roth representative.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle ("EV") market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

Investor Relations & Media Contacts:

Neal Baranosky

nbaranosky@aerogel.com

Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8



Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall

Gateway Group

ASPN@gateway-grp.com

Phone: (949) 574-3860