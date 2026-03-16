Zadara Aligned with NVIDIA Software Reference Guide; Featured at GTC 2026

Irvine, CA, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, the sovereign AI cloud leader, today announced that its multi-tenant AI cloud platform has successfully aligned with NVIDIA ‘s Software Reference Guide. Zadara will present this architecture at NVIDIA GTC 2026, March 17–21, 2026 in San Jose, CA, at booth 7034.

This alignment confirms that Zadara’s platform implements key design principles of NVIDIA’s Software Reference Guide, including full-stack workload isolation, network partitioning, per-tenant data volumes separation, VM-based GPU tenancy, and tenant-controlled orchestration patterns.

As NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs) and other organizations scale AI, many face practical challenges including tenant isolation, GPU allocation governance, networking performance, and operational overhead. Zadara addresses these requirements by combining an industry leading cloud enablement framework with NVIDIA GPU cluster architectures, designed for secure multi-tenancy, automated provisioning, and policy-driven operations across distributed environments.

Zadara’s platform underpins its Neutral AI Factory model, a multi-tenant, sovereign-by-design AI infrastructure that decouples heavy GPU investment from service delivery. Zadara’s approach allows regional cloud providers, telcos, and data centers to maximize GPU utilization while enabling MSPs and enterprises to leverage sovereign AI-as-a-Service. By shifting AI from a CapEx burden to an OpEx opportunity, Zadara accelerates AI consumption by MSPs and enterprises. Additionally, it significantly improves infrastructure utilization for NCPs improving AI factories ROI.

Zadara will also highlight high-performance AI networking architectures aligned with NVIDIA Enterprise Reference Architectures, including support for NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Zadara's infrastructure uniquely integrates to mission-critical elements of the AI execution pipeline, including high performance data services, workload scheduling and AI security.

“NVIDIA’s Software Reference Guide sets a high bar for performance, isolation, and operational rigor in multi-tenant AI environments,” said Yoram Novick, CEO, Zadara. “Our platform has been tested against these requirements, enabling NCPs and cloud providers to deploy multi-tenant AI infrastructure with confidence, predictable performance, and sovereign control. At the same time, our Neutral AI Factory approach ensures these deployments are economically sustainable and operationally scalable.”

Zadara brings multi-tenant AI services to market through its global partner ecosystem. “Our partnership with Zadara empowers us to deliver new levels of performance, resilience, and sovereignty for our customers across the US northeast to meet the requirements of their AI workloads” said Dayna Morton, CEO of Micro Support Group. “Enterprises today need more than traditional IT. They need secure, cost-effective multi-tenant AI clouds tailored to their businesses.”

“Our partnership with Zadara has enabled us to deliver Africa’s first Neutral AI Factory,” said Ibrahim Dikko, CEO of BCN. “Cloud providers across Africa need a trusted partner to supply the AI cloud infrastructure that powers their services while maintaining full control over the infrastructure, strong tenant isolation and unwavering data sovereignty.”

Visit Zadara at #NVIDIAGTC in the South Market Lot, booth 7034. To schedule a meeting with Zadara at the show, please visit https://try.zadara.com/2026-03-16-gtc-nvidia.

About Zadara

Zadara (https://www.zadara.com) is a leading provider of sovereign AI edge clouds offering a revolutionary distributed cloud platform that simplifies operational complexity and enables seamless multi-tenancy through automated end-to-end provisioning of compute, storage, and networking. With over 500 edge clouds worldwide and with the ability to deploy a cloud in any location, Zadara’s clouds are uniquely positioned to meet the unique demands of various cloud-based use cases, including sovereign cloud and AI inference at the edge for service providers and the modern enterprise. Zadara clouds are AWS compatible and feature consumption-based pricing with zero data egress fees.

Zadara’s fully-managed clouds are designed to accommodate any workload, anywhere, whether on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud or at the edge. Zadara operates worldwide with a highly skilled team that provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California.

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